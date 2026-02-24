SuryaKumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Yadav buys luxury apartment in Chembur in Mumbai for Rs 7.18 crore, third in the building: Report

Indian cricketer SuryaKumar Yadav’s wife, Devisha Yadav, has purchased an apartment in Chembur, Mumbai, for Rs. 7.18 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate website Square Yards. The document is available on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR), it said. The transaction was registered in February 2026. Devisha Yadav is an Indian dance coach and public figure, best known as the wife of Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav. She has a professional background in dance and has worked as an instructor, reflecting her creative interests and disciplined approach.

In March 2025, Suryakumar Yadav, along with his wife, purchased two apartments in the same building for a total amount of Rs 21.1 crore.

Chembur enjoys excellent connectivity to Mumbai’s key commercial corridors and lifestyle destinations, making it one of the city’s most strategically located suburbs. The area is well connected via the Eastern Express Highway, Sion–Panvel Highway and Eastern Freeway, along with the Chembur Railway Station on the Harbour Line and access to the Mumbai Monorail, ensuring seamless east–west and north–south travel.

"Over the years, Chembur has evolved into a sought-after residential and commercial hub, characterised by modern residential complexes, gated communities and a well-established social infrastructure. The locality offers proximity to major business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex, Lower Parel and Navi Mumbai, while also being close to popular retail centres, reputed schools, healthcare facilities and recreational spaces," it said.

Suqare Yards added that its balanced blend of connectivity, greenery and urban convenience makes Chembur a preferred address for professionals, families and investors seeking accessibility along with a comfortable lifestyle.

According to the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the property is located in Godrej Sky Terraces, Chembur. "The purchased apartment features a carpet area of 1,402 sq. ft. (130.25 sq. m.) and a total area of 1,516.20 sq. ft. (140.86 sq. m.). It comes with a total of two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 35.90 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000," it said.

Devisha is often seen supporting Surya during international matches and IPL games, playing a strong role behind the scenes in his career. Known for her warm personality and low-profile lifestyle, she maintains a balanced presence between her professional pursuits and public appearances alongside her husband at sporting and social events.