Trade expos, real estate events back after long time

According to the latest report from real estate consultants Anarock, the real estate sector appears to be gaining strength following the second Covid wave, with cities in Delhi-NCR boasting housing sales of 10,220 units in the third quarter of this year, compared to 5,210 units in the same period the previous year.

The cities, which include Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad, had a 96 percent increase in home sales, a 24 percent increase in new launches, and a 3% decrease in unsold inventory. While there were 6,810 launches in these cities in the previous third quarter, there were 8,420 launches in the most recent quarter.

With a 129 percent increase in property sales from 1,680 units sold in Q3 2020 to 3,850 units sold in Q3 2021, Gurgaon leads the way, followed by Noida with a 116 percent increase from 670 units to 1,450 units. Delhi (100 percent), Ghaziabad (84 percent), and Greater Noida are the next cities on the list (58 percent ).

Noida witnessed the largest increase in new launches, up 415 percent, with 1,030 launches this quarter compared to 200 launches in the same quarter last year. Gurgaon (74%) came in second with 5,510 releases in Q3 2021, compared to 3,170 in the previous quarter. Physical events have also started happening in person.

