UP property rules changed: From Rs 1,000 transfer fee to buyer rights, What you must know

New Delhi: If you own property in Uttar Pradesh, or are planning to buy there, a set of new rules that came into effect on March 25, 2026 directly affects your rights — and your wallet. The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority, known as UP-RERA, has introduced several amendments that fix three long-standing problems: unprotected buyers in unregistered projects, arbitrary transfer charges, and unnecessary paperwork during property handovers.

Problem 1 — Builders were dodging RERA by not registering projects

Under India's real estate law, developers are required to register their projects with RERA before they start selling units. But many builders found a way around this — they simply did not register. And here was the cruel irony: if you bought a flat in one of those unregistered projects and ran into a problem — delays, poor construction, or outright fraud — you could not even file a complaint with RERA. The authority would say the project was outside its jurisdiction.

That loophole has now been closed.

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What changed: From March 25, 2026, UP-RERA will accept complaints from buyers in unregistered projects. When you file a complaint, the authority will first check whether the builder was legally required to register the project. If the answer is yes and the builder skipped it, two things happen — the builder faces penalties for violating the law, and your complaint gets heard on its actual merits.

In simple terms: a builder's decision to skip registration can no longer be used to block your case. You now have a path to get relief even if you unknowingly bought into an unregistered project.

To make filing easier, UP-RERA will soon launch a dedicated option on its website portal — through a form called Form-M — specifically for buyers in unregistered projects.

Problem 2 — Transferring property after a death was expensive and confusing

When a property owner passes away and a family member needs to get the property transferred in their name, builders used to charge whatever they wanted. There were no fixed rules. Families were sometimes asked to pay thousands or even lakhs of rupees just to get the paperwork done. There was no way to push back because there was no official cap.

What changed: UP-RERA has now put a firm ceiling on what a builder can charge in inheritance cases.

If a property is being transferred to a family member after the owner's death, the builder can charge a maximum of just Rs 1,000 as a processing fee. That is it. Nothing more.

To complete the transfer, the family will need to submit a few standard documents — a death certificate, a succession certificate showing who the legal heirs are, and no-objection certificates from other family members who have a claim to the property. These documents protect everyone involved and ensure the transfer does not lead to disputes later.

Problem 3 — Transferring property to someone outside the family had no cost limits either

When a buyer wanted to transfer or resell an under-construction flat to someone who is not a family member, builders were again free to charge a percentage of the property's value as a transfer fee. On a Rs 50 lakh flat, that could mean Rs 1 to Rs 2.5 lakh going straight to the builder just for updating their records. There was no standard rate, and buyers had no choice but to pay.

What changed: The maximum a builder can now charge for transferring a property to a non-family member is Rs 25,000. That cap applies regardless of the property's value. You know your cost before you start the process, and the builder cannot add to it.

Problem 4 — Transfers required signing a whole new agreement

Earlier, if a property was being transferred from one person to another, buyers often had to sign an entirely new sale agreement. This created delays, generated extra paperwork, and sometimes came with additional charges.

What changed: A fresh agreement is no longer required. Instead, the builder simply updates the existing agreement and records the change as an endorsement — essentially a formal note added to the original document. The core agreement stays intact. The new owner's name gets recorded without starting the whole process from scratch.

This makes transfers faster, cheaper, and far less frustrating for everyone involved.

Why these changes matter

Taken together, these four changes address issues that have quietly cost UP homebuyers time and money for years. Builders could exploit gaps in the law — by avoiding registration, charging whatever they wanted for transfers, or demanding fresh paperwork every time a property changed hands.

The new rules standardise the process, cap the costs, and give buyers in previously unprotected situations a real path to legal recourse. For anyone buying, inheriting, or transferring property in Uttar Pradesh, these amendments are worth knowing before you enter your next transaction.