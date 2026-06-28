UP RERA issues notices to 76 real estate projects over missing FY25 audit reports

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has issued show-cause notices to promoters of 76 real estate projects for failing to upload their annual audit reports for the financial year 2024-25 on the authority's web portal. According to UP RERA, the defaulting promoters have been directed to submit the pending audit reports within 15 days along with the prescribed late fee for the relevant financial year. The authority warned that continued non-compliance could attract penalties of up to five per cent of the estimated cost of the respective projects.