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UP RERA issues notices to 76 real estate projects over missing FY25 audit reports

According to UP RERA, the defaulting promoters have been directed to submit the pending audit reports within 15 days along with the prescribed late fee for the relevant financial year.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 08:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 08:50 PM IST
UP RERA issues notices to 76 real estate projects over missing FY25 audit reports
Image Credit: IANS

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