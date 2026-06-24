What is driving the surge of retirement homes, senior living projects in Delhi-NCR?

India's demographics are changing rapidly. The country's elderly population is projected to grow by over 130% between 2020 and 2050, eventually reaching close to 455 million people. Rising life expectancy compounds this further — many people will now spend 20 to 30 years in post-retirement life, a stretch long enough to demand housing built for active living, not just accommodation.
For years, senior living in India meant one thing: a quiet community somewhere far from the city — Dehradun, Neemrana, Coimbatore, Puducherry. That model is losing ground fast. Developers are now building for seniors in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Chennai, and the demand is real. The reason isn't hard to find. Today's retirees don't resemble the generation before them. They're healthier, wealthier, digitally comfortable, and far more particular about how they spend their time. The idea of relocating to a secluded retirement colony holds little appeal when the alternative is staying within the city you've lived in for decades — close to your children, your doctors, your clubs, and your routines.
Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman, ANAROCK Group said that aging demographics, longer life expectancy, and a steady shift toward nuclear families are creating a stronger case for senior living in NCR. "What was once seen as a niche housing format is now becoming a practical lifestyle choice, as more buyers look for communities that combine safety, healthcare access, social engagement, and hassle-free living for senior family members," said Kumar.
More than other factors, it's the nuclear families that are driving the surge of retirement homes in Delhi-NCR. According to ANAROCK, Delhi-NCR now has between 25–35 senior living projects accounting for roughly 20,000 units - up from approx. 10 communities a decade ago. Major projects are across Gurugram, Noida, Dwarka Expressway and Bhiwadi. There is increasing demand from NRIs and nuclear families for such options.
"In Delhi-NCR, this demand is coming mainly from well-to-do retirees, NRIs and families planning early for retirement. Developers are responding with more organized, amenity-rich projects. Going forward, we will see senior living become an increasingly mainstream residential category," said Kumar.
Ankur Gupta, JMD, Ashiana Housing Ltd, said that the growing interest in senior living communities across NCR is being driven by changing family structures, increasing life expectancy, and a greater focus on independent living, safety, health, and social well-being among senior citizens. "Today's seniors are looking for purpose-built communities that offer a secure and enriching lifestyle, along with opportunities for recreation, social engagement, and interaction with like-minded peers."
Rishabh Periwal, Sr Vice President, Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure Ltd said that shifting demographics and affluent NRIs and HNIs seeking global standards for their parents are driving the demand for retirement homes. "Gurugram through its various facilities is positioned to lead this asset class, given its high income demographic, world class infrastructure, and futuristic policies, such as the Haryana government’s FAR increasing to 3.0," said Periwal.
Retirement communities were historically designed around care and assistance, tucked away on city outskirts on the presumption that retirees wanted peace and quiet. What the market has since discovered is that affluent seniors don't want to be tucked away at all. They want wellness facilities, reliable security, hospitality-calibre services, and healthcare access — and they want all of it without trading away their place in the city.
"The growth of senior living in NCR is not solely a result of the nuclear family trend. While changing family structures have had an impact, we are increasingly seeing seniors choose these communities for the lifestyle they offer. From our experience, the demand is being driven as much by aspiration as by necessity. Seniors are looking for homes that offer companionship, engagement and peace of mind, while allowing them to maintain their independence," said Kushal Ramesh, Co-founder, Manasum Senior Living.
Healthcare proximity is consistently the first thing buyers mention. With age, the calculus around hospitals, specialists, and emergency access changes considerably — and urban locations simply make that calculus easier. But healthcare isn't the only pull.
Aakash Ohri, MD & CBO, DLF said that India is entering a defining demographic era. "As life expectancy rises and healthcare advances, a growing segment of the population is embracing a longer, healthier and more active phase of life. What is particularly remarkable is that this generation is unlike any that came before it. Financially empowered, digitally connected and deeply engaged with the world around them, they are redefining what this stage of life looks like. Their aspirations extend far beyond comfort and care. They seek purpose, connection, independence and the freedom to continue living life on their own terms," said Ohri.
People are no longer looking to step away from the cities and networks that have shaped their lives, feel experts. Instead, they want to remain close to family, friends, healthcare, cultural experiences and the social fabric they have built over decades.
Industry experts are framing the demand around what they call active ageing — communities built not for people winding down, but for people who have simply changed how they're engaged. Many seniors today are still working — as consultants, mentors, entrepreneurs, educators, investors — well past what previous generations considered retirement age. The housing they're looking for needs to support that kind of engagement, not signal a retreat from it.
The numbers back the optimism. Colliers estimates the Indian senior living market could expand nearly fivefold to reach approximately USD 12 billion by 2030. JLL, working with the Association of Senior Living India, and separate research by CBRE both point to the same broad opportunity: an expanding silver economy meeting a housing supply that is only beginning to organise itself around it.
That silver economy is part of what makes this moment different. A significant share of today's seniors own their homes outright, carry no meaningful debt, and hold substantial savings. This is a consumer cohort with genuine purchasing power — and developers are increasingly treating them accordingly, with product offerings built around premium experiences, wellness, and community rather than care alone.
NRI families are adding another layer to demand. For Indians living abroad, a professionally managed senior living community offers something hard to replicate through informal arrangements — reliable healthcare access, consistent security, social engagement, and the kind of operational predictability that makes it easier to live overseas while knowing your parents are well looked after. This has turned senior living into both an end-use purchase and an investment consideration, with the two often overlapping within the same family.
"The migration of younger family members for education and careers has changed traditional caregiving patterns. This has increased the need for professionally managed communities that combine healthcare support, safety and companionship. Increasing choice of independent lifestyle and lifestyle upgrades are also strong reasons. The growth of senior living should therefore be seen as a response to changing demographic and healthcare realities, rather than simply a consequence of the nuclear family concept," said Dr. Muralidhara CP, Founder, Jeevin Senior Care and Jeevin Consulting
The broader trajectory is becoming clearer. Senior living is no longer confined to retirement towns. It's expanding into cities, attracting serious developers, and being shaped by a generation of seniors who have higher expectations than the sector has historically been asked to meet. What's being built now — integrated, urban, lifestyle-forward — looks less like a retirement product and more like the next evolution of premium residential living. India's seniors, as a cohort, are not looking for somewhere to step back. They're looking for somewhere to continue forward.
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