With Gurugram leading in luxury real estate, construction of Trump Residences starts with Rs 1,000 cr contract

Gurugram has emerged as India’s fastest-growing high-end luxury residential market, recording an unprecedented Rsc 24,120 crore in transactions for homes priced at Rs 10 crore and above during calendar year 2025, according to the latest High-End Luxury Housing Report released by India Sotheby’s International Realty (ISIR) and CRE Matrix. The report highlights that Gurugram has now outpaced Mumbai in total sales value of luxury homes priced Rs 10 crore and above in 2025, reinforcing its position as the epicentre of high-end residential growth in India.

Amid this growth, the Smartworld Developers has awarded a construction contract of Rs 1,000 crore for its ultra-luxury project, Trump Residences Gurgaon. According to the company, excavation at the site has been completed, and as part of the phased construction strategy, a Rs 300 crore tender has already been released, marking begining of structural construction.

The project is part of an 11.7-acre development in Sector 69 of Gurugram. Trump Residences Gurgaon will feature two 51-storey towers comprising 298 ultra-premium residences. With a total built-up area exceeding 1.2 million sq. ft., the project will be the second Trump-branded residential development in Gurugram.

Surender Kumar Sharma, Chief Construction Officer, Smartworld Developers, said that the first Trump development in the city has witnessed up to 200% appreciation. The recently launched Trump Residences has recorded a price rise from Rs. 25,000 per sq. ft. at launch to Rs. 32,000 per sq. ft.

Notably, realtors have been upbeat about the Gurugram real estate market. The year 2025 marked a watershed moment for Gurugram’s ultra-luxury housing segment, with approximately 1,494 homes priced at Rs 10 crore and above sold during the year — the highest ever recorded in any 12-month period in the city.

The total transaction value surged sixfold from Rs 4,004 crore in CY2023 to Rs 24,119 crore in CY2025, reflecting extraordinary momentum in the ultra-premium housing market.