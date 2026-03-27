Your landlord ignoring repair requests? Here’s what you can legally do now



New Delhi: Tenants often face situations where landlords delay or completely ignore essential repair work. Indian law, however, provides certain protections to ensure that rented properties remain safe and habitable. A recent case also highlighted that while tenants have rights, these cannot override safety concerns if a building becomes dangerous.

What tenants should do first

The first step is to formally inform the landlord in writing about the required repairs. Proper documentation is important, as verbal communication may not hold value in disputes. Tenants should also allow reasonable time for the landlord to respond and fix the issue.

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If the landlord still does not act, tenants can approach local municipal authorities or take legal action to enforce their rights.

Can tenants carry out repairs themselves?

In urgent situations, tenants may get essential repairs done on their own, especially if the issue affects safety or basic living conditions. However, they must keep proof such as bills, photos, and prior communication with the landlord.

The landlord can be asked to reimburse these expenses, provided the repairs were necessary and the landlord was informed in advance.

Is rent deduction allowed?

Tenants may adjust repair costs against rent, but only under specific conditions and after following proper procedure. Randomly stopping rent payments or making deductions without notice can lead to legal trouble or even eviction.

What tenants should avoid

Tenants cannot recover repair costs by taking possession of items from the property. Such actions are not legally permitted and may worsen the dispute.

Key takeaway

Landlords are responsible for maintaining a livable property, especially for major repairs. At the same time, tenants must follow due process—give written notice, maintain records, and act within legal boundaries—to protect themselves in case of a dispute.