close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
2.0

2.0 marks history as Zee Tamil's highest rated movie premiere; channel ranks as 7th most watched channel in the country

During the period, the telecast of Rajinikanth starrer - 2.0 emerged as the highest rated world television premiere on Zee Tamil.

2.0 marks history as Zee Tamil&#039;s highest rated movie premiere; channel ranks as 7th most watched channel in the country

Having set a benchmark with its novel fiction and non-fiction shows, leading Tamil General Entertainment Channel has registered its best-ever rating of 722 GRPs (U+R) this week with highest ever relative market share of 26%. 

The channel achieved its best-ever ratings in Urban and Chennai markets with 722 and 715 GRPs respectively. Zee Tamil's Urban and Chennai market share for week 15 is 24.4% and 23%, is also at the highest ever as per BARC Measurement 2+ All NCCS TN (U+R) for WK-15 of 2019.

As leaders in two slots in the prime-time segment, Sembaruthi - the current No. 1 show in the Tamil market registered 13.68 TVR and Yaradi Nee Mohini registered 9.83 TVR.

During the period, the telecast of Rajinikanth starrer - 2.0 emerged as the highest rated world television premiere on Zee Tamil with a record-breaking 10.79 TVRs in U+R and 11.72 TVRs in Urban.

 

Tags:
2.0Zee Tamilmost watched channelTamil General Entertainment Channel
Next
Story

Indian actress has narrow escape in Colombo

Must Watch

PT3M27S

5W1H: Rahul Gandhi's Nomination For Amethi Lok Sabha Seat Declared Valid