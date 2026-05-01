7 best Ajith Kumar movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video: Mankatha, Viswasam and more

Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar: Superstar Ajith Kumar, popularly known as Thala Ajith, has turned 55. The Tamil cinema icon is widely loved for his high-octane action roles and intense performances.

Born in 1971 in Secunderabad, Telangana, Ajith has worked in over 63 films across his career. Apart from acting, he is also an avid professional racing driver and recently competed in events like the Dubai 24H Race 2025.

Here’s a look at some of his must-watch movies available on OTT platforms:

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1. Mankatha (2011)

Where to watch: Netflix, Sun NXT

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Mankatha marked Ajith’s 50th film as a lead actor. The blockbuster is widely regarded as one of his best performances, especially for his negative role. Set in Mumbai, Ajith plays Vinayak Mahadev, a ruthless and cunning cop.

2. Good Bad Ugly (2025)

Where to watch: Netflix

In this action-comedy, Ajith plays AK, a reformed gangster who returns to the crime world after his son is falsely imprisoned and kidnapped. The film features a multi-starrer cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Prasanna, Sunil, Yogi Babu, and Jackie Shroff.

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3. Viswasam (2019)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar

This action drama stars Ajith alongside Nayanthara. He plays Thookudurai, a charismatic village hero trying to reunite with his estranged wife while protecting their daughter from a vengeful businessman.

Also Read: Who am I? This actor was once Rajinikanth’s biggest rival, quit films, almost became paralysed, now owns a Rs 3,300 crore business empire

4. Vaali (1999)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

One of Ajith’s boldest films, Vaali is a romantic psychological thriller that became a career-defining moment for the actor. It earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actor. Ajith plays dual roles—Shiva and his twin Deva, whose dangerous obsession with his brother’s wife drives the story.

5. Thunivu (2023)

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by H. Vinoth, this gritty action thriller features Ajith as the mysterious “Dark Devil” involved in a high-stakes bank robbery. The film also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Ajay.

6. Dheena (2001)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Dheena shows a more emotional and grounded side of Ajith Kumar. He plays Dheenadhayalan, a loyal man who works under his adopted brother. But when a tragic misunderstanding leads to their sister’s death, everything changes.

Also Read: Kara X review: Netizens hail Dhanush’s heist thriller as the ‘ultimate cinematic experience’; what are they actually saying?

7. Mugavaree (2000)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This romantic drama stars Ajith alongside Jyothika. The film follows Sridhar, an aspiring music composer who struggles for years to find his identity in the industry, offering a heartfelt and relatable narrative.