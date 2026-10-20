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  • /Aadi Saikumar’s next AADI RUDRRA announced: Kantara composer on board for Pan-India divine mystery thriller

Aadi Saikumar’s next AADI RUDRRA announced: Kantara composer on board for Pan-India divine mystery thriller

Actor Aadi Saikumar is set to star in AADI RUDRRA, a grand Pan-India divine mystery thriller set between 1960 and 1990, directed by Navarrasan and featuring music by Kantara fame B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 07:13 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 07:13 PM IST
Aadi Saikumar’s next AADI RUDRRA announced: Kantara composer on board for Pan-India divine mystery thriller

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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