/Aadi Saikumar’s next AADI RUDRRA announced: Kantara composer on board for Pan-India divine mystery thriller

Mumbai: Trishul Entertainments announced its next ambitious venture titled 'AADI RUDRRA' on Tuesday. Touted to be a grand Pan-India divine mystery thriller, the drama will feature Aadi Saikumar as the lead. Aadi Saikumar will reportedly be shown in a new light in a story full of faith, mystery, and intensity. Backed by Prashanth G Rudrappa, known for blockbusters 'Dandupalya' and 'Krishna Pranaya Sakhi', under the banner of Trishul Entertainments, 'AADI RUDRRA' marks the third project of the banner.