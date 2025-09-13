New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest pan-India blockbuster Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has made waves across the country with its star-studded cast and massive box office success. Featuring special appearances from stars like Nagarjuna (Telugu), Upendra (Kannada), Soubin Shahir (Malayalam), Sathyaraj (Tamil), and Aamir Khan (Bollywood), the film was designed as a multilingual celebration for fans. The inclusion of Aamir Khan, in particular, was a major surprise element for audiences.

However, amid the film’s roaring success, rumours began circulating online alleging that Aamir Khan had criticised Coolie’s storyline and execution. In response, the actor's team has issued a clear denial.

Aamir Khan's Team Statement

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Aamir Khan’s spokesperson said, "Mr Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film Coolie. Mr Khan has the highest regard for Mr Rajnikant, Mr Lokesh and in fact the entire team of Coolie. The film has done over 500 Cr at the box office, which speaks for itself."

The clarification comes as Coolie wraps up its theatrical run and transitions to its digital release. Almost a month after its theatrical premiere, Coolie is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting September 11, 2025. While the film has crossed Rs 500 crore in box office collections and garnered praise for its scale and star-studded ensemble, its OTT debut has received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

Aamir Khan clarifies rumours, dismisses false claims and expresses unwavering support for Rajinikanth and the Coolie team.