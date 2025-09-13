Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2959454https://zeenews.india.com/regional/aamir-khans-spokesperson-refutes-claims-of-criticising-coolie-says-actor-has-made-no-negative-comments-2959454.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
AAMIR KHAN

Aamir Khan's Spokesperson Refutes Claims Of Criticising Coolie: Says Actor 'Has Made No Negative Comments'

Aamir Khan clarifies rumours, dismisses false claims and expresses unwavering support for Rajinikanth and the Coolie team.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 06:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aamir Khan's Spokesperson Refutes Claims Of Criticising Coolie: Says Actor 'Has Made No Negative Comments'(Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest pan-India blockbuster Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has made waves across the country with its star-studded cast and massive box office success. Featuring special appearances from stars like Nagarjuna (Telugu), Upendra (Kannada), Soubin Shahir (Malayalam), Sathyaraj (Tamil), and Aamir Khan (Bollywood), the film was designed as a multilingual celebration for fans. The inclusion of Aamir Khan, in particular, was a major surprise element for audiences.

However, amid the film’s roaring success, rumours began circulating online alleging that Aamir Khan had criticised Coolie’s storyline and execution. In response, the actor's team has issued a clear denial.

Aamir Khan's Team Statement

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Aamir Khan’s spokesperson said, "Mr Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film Coolie. Mr Khan has the highest regard for Mr Rajnikant, Mr Lokesh and in fact the entire team of Coolie. The film has done over 500 Cr at the box office, which speaks for itself."

Coolie OTT Release

The clarification comes as Coolie wraps up its theatrical run and transitions to its digital release. Almost a month after its theatrical premiere, Coolie is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting September 11, 2025. While the film has crossed Rs 500 crore in box office collections and garnered praise for its scale and star-studded ensemble, its OTT debut has received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

Aamir Khan clarifies rumours, dismisses false claims and expresses unwavering support for Rajinikanth and the Coolie team.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK