Mohan Juneja dead

Actor Mohan Juneja of KGF 2 fame dies at 54 in Bengaluru hospital

Mohan Juneja worked in theatre extensively and had featured in many plays. Reportedly, he starred in over 100 films with the likes of Upendra, the late Puneeth Rajkumar among others. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Popular actor and comedian Mohan Juneja, who last featured in superhit KGF: Chapter 2, breathed his last on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Reports suggest he was battling a prolonged illness and died at a private hospital in Bengaluru. 

MOHAN JUNEJA MOVIE CAREER

The famed actor made his debut in Shankar Nag’s Wall Poster. He worked predominantly in Telugu and Kannada movies. Mohan worked in theatre extensively and had featured in many plays. Reportedly, he starred in over 100 films with the likes of Upendra, late Puneeth Rajkumar among others. 

His performance in Chellata gave him immense stardom and fans adored the late star. He also acted in TV serials like Vitara which added to his fame.

Some of his notable works include KGF (2018), Lakshmi (2013), Brindavana (2013), Pade Pade (2013), Koko (2012), and Snehitharu (2012) to name a few. 

CELEBS MOURN MOHAN JUNEJA'S SUDDEN DEATH

Many celebrities expressed grief and extended condolences to the family of late actor Mohan Juneja. Hombale films, which bankrolled KGF: Chapter 2 took to Twitter and condoled the actor's sudden death. 

Sandalwood actor Ganesh tweeted:

Hailing from Tumkur in Karnataka, Mohan Juneja's last rites will be performed today. 

May his soul rest in peace!

 

