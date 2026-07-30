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Aditi Balan's first look as Padmavathi in Madhavan-starrer 'GDN' revealed

GDN features Madhavan, Jayaram, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Sathyaraj, Aditi Balan, Vijay Rai and Teejay Arunasalam in pivotal roles. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 11:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
Aditi Balan's first look as Padmavathi in Madhavan-starrer 'GDN' revealed
Image Credit: Movie Poster

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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