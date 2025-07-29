Adivi Sesh Calls Working With Emraan Hashmi In Goodachari 2 A ‘Dream Come True’

New Delhi: The excitement is palpable as celebrated Telugu actor Adivi Sesh joins forces with Bollywood’s Emraan Hashmi for the upcoming action-packed spy thriller Goodachari 2. A sequel to the 2018 hit Goodachari, the film is being hailed as one of the most anticipated espionage dramas in Indian cinema, promising a high-octane blend of intrigue, action, and emotion.

Helmed by rising filmmaker Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, Goodachari 2 aims to push cinematic boundaries while building on the gritty legacy of the original. With Sesh reprising his role as Gopi, the stakes are higher and the mission deadlier and the addition of Emraan Hashmi is already creating serious buzz.

Speaking about the collaboration, Adivi Sesh couldn’t hide his excitement at sharing screen space with an actor he’s admired for years.

“I’m genuinely thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for Goodachari 2,” Sesh shared. “I’ve been a fan of his work since forever — I remember going to the theatre and being absolutely captivated by his screen presence and intensity. To now share the screen with him is a full-circle moment. It’s one of those rare instances in life where you get to work with someone you’ve admired for years. He brings such a unique charm and depth to his characters, and I truly believe his presence will elevate the film to another level.”

"This is not just a collaboration — this is a fan living his dream. I remember dancing to his incredible songs which became party anthems, which are still being played across," he concluded.

Hashmi, known for his versatility and charm, is expected to bring a fresh edge to the Goodachari universe, adding depth to the story’s expanding scope.

Backed by a team recognised for innovation and bold storytelling, Goodachari 2 is poised to deliver a cinematic spectacle filled with unexpected twists, adrenaline-fueled sequences, and global espionage thrills. With two powerhouse performers at the helm and a gripping narrative in tow, the film is already shaping up to be a standout in the spy thriller genre.