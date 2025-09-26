Advance Bookings For Kantara: Chapter 1 Opens Tomorrow In Karnataka, Pan-India Prequel Eyes Record-Breaking Box Office

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 is all set for a grand worldwide release on October 2.

According to Sacnilk, advance bookings will open tomorrow, September 26, 2025, at exactly 12:29 PM in Karnataka. The report also mentioned that all-India bookings, including the Hindi version, are expected to open on September 28 or 29.

Rishab Shetty returns as both director and lead actor. The project has generated immense anticipation among fans, with bookings set to go live soon.

This pan-India prequel to 2022’s National Award-winning Kantara already carries huge expectations. The first film had collected over Rs 100 crore in Hindi alone.

Kantara Box Office Collection

Kantara (2022) grossed over Rs 407 crore worldwide, including more than Rs 360 crore in India across all languages. Given this massive success, the prequel is expected to cross at least Rs 1000 crore, according to early trade predictions.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Trailer

The much-awaited trailer, unveiled earlier this week, has further fueled excitement. Hombale Films’ Kantara: Chapter 1 remains one of the most talked-about upcoming pan-India films.

The trailer introduces Rishab Shetty as a fierce warrior standing against a brutal king to protect his people. He appears in a larger-than-life, divine protector role, with stunning visuals and an impactful background score amplifying the narrative.

Reportedly, the film will explore the legacy of the Kadambas and delve into the origins of the mythological traditions and ancestral conflicts that were central to Kantara (2022).

Kantara: Chapter 1 Cast & Crew

The creative team features music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan. A highlight of the film is a massive war sequence involving over 500 trained fighters and 3,000 extras. This was shot across a 25-acre rugged terrain over 45–50 days, making it one of the largest battle sequences ever attempted in Indian cinema.