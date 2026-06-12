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NewsEntertainmentRegionalAfter Shah Rukh Khan's exit, Hrithik Roshan to reunite with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2: Report
JAILER 2

After Shah Rukh Khan's exit, Hrithik Roshan to reunite with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2: Report

Rajinikanth earlier confirmed that the shooting of 'Jailer 2' was complete and that the film had entered its final stage of post-production.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 10:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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After Shah Rukh Khan's exit, Hrithik Roshan to reunite with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2: ReportPic Courtesy: Movie Still/Instagram

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming venture 'Jailer 2' is back in news for its casting addition. Earlier speculation was rife about Shah Rukh Khan's special appearance in the film, which many reports suggested he could not do due to ‘King’ release. Now, there is another update about Hrithik Roshan’s cameo.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 cast update: Shah Rukh Khan exits Rajinikanth film, here's why 'King' Khan said 'no' - Report

Hrithik Roshan in Jailer 2?

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According to a report by Variety India, Hrithik Roshan has stepped in to play a special cameo in Rajinikanth-starrer. Hrithik is reportedly scheduled to shoot his portions in Chennai on June 22 and 23, as per reports.

Hrithik will reportedly be seen in a high-octane action sequence. 

Interestingly, Hrithik was seen as Govinda, the adopted son of Rajinikanth in maternal grandfather J Om Prakash's Bhagwaan Dada (1986).

Before Hrithik, SRK was allegedly considered for the part. Earlier, reports suggested that Shah Rukh is occupied with 'King', and he doesn't want to make any screen appearance prior to the release of the movie. Reportedly he was keen on the cameo but urged that Jailer 2 should hit the screens post King - in order to maintain the exclusivity of his certain look in the movie, which also brings him together with daughter Suhana Khan for the first time.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth completes 'Jailer 2' shoot, release date expected soon

About Jailer 2 shoot 

Earlier this year, Rajinikanth had confirmed that the shooting of 'Jailer 2' was complete and that the film had entered its final stage of post-production. ANI quoted him as speaking to the media at Chennai airport, "The shooting of the upcoming film 'Jailer 2' has been completed and is currently in its final stages. The production team will soon officially announce the release date."

Jailer 2 release

Jailer 2 is an upcoming Tamil action comedy film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. A sequel to Jailer (2023), the film stars Rajinikanth reprising his role as the titular character, alongside SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, Jatin Sarna, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The film will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by R Nirmal.

Jailer 2 features cameos by Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vinayakan and Vijay Sethupathi reportedly.

 

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Ritika Handoo

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