After Tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Akshay Kumar-Starrer Kannapa Trailer Launch Event Cancelled In Indore

New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon. Flight AI171, with 242 on board, went down minutes after departing from the airport.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," the Prime Minister said in a statement.

Kannapa Trailer Event Cancelled

Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu have taken a collective decision to cancel the Kannappa trailer launch event that was scheduled to be held in Indore. The move comes in the wake of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which has left the entire country in shock.

'As a mark of respect for the lives lost, the team has also chosen to defer the trailer release by a day. The focus remains on standing in solidarity with the grieving families during this difficult time', the team said in a statement.

Bollywood Reacts to tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Several Bollywood actors including Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sunny Deol, and Parineeti Chopra — have expressed grief and shock over the tragic incident and extended their condolences to the families of the passengers.

IANS reported that the Air India Flight AI171 took off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and crashed soon after. Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VT-ANB) which was headed towards London’s Gatwick Airport had 242 people on board, counting both passengers and crew.

With the rescue operation underway, an investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash.