Rashmika Mandanna's new 'mind your own business' video goes viral on social media - Watch

New Delhi: National crush Rashmika Mandanna has a massive fan following who totally adore her. A few days back rumours of her marrying alleged boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda surfaced online but the latter was quick to deny it.

Now, Rashmika Mandanna, who is basking in the glory of Pushpa: The Rise dropped a fun dancing video on her Instagram, letting people know how she stays happy all the time. Well, the answer is simple: Minding her own business.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are often spotted dining out together. Their awwdorable chemistry has been the talk of the town ever since the duo featured in films like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade'. Buzz has been there since long that two are a thing but the actors state that they are nothing more than 'just friends'.

As usual nonsense.. Don’t we just

da news! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 21, 2022

On the work front, Rashmika is happy with the response to her latest release and especially the chartbuster song 'Saami Saami'.

With the massive success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Rashmika has achieved waves of appreciation and praises from all across, and is rightfully touted as 'The Next Big Thing in Bollywood'. She will be making her big-ticket Bollywood debut with 'Mission Majnu' and 'Goodbye'.