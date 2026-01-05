Ahead of ‘The Raja Saab’ Release, Zarina Wahab Opens Up About Choosing South Cinema Over Bollywood

Mumbai: Actress Zarina Wahab, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'The Raja Saab', has shared why she has become very selective about working in Hindi cinema.

The actress attended a special event for the film in Mumbai on Monday, and opened up about moving down south for work.

She said, "I have been working in the industry for more than 40 years now. I am from Andhra, so I can speak good Telugu, much better than anybody else. Everybody kept asking me why I wasn’t working in Telugu films. I've worked in a few, but this film is bringing me more fame".

She further mentioned, "People in Bombay ask me, why are you doing Telugu films? Hindi films main family mar gayi hai. There’s no family. Sirf South mai family abhi bhi zinda hai (The concept of family has died in Hindi; it’s only alive in the South). They produce such family-oriented films that people love to watch. I am currently working on 2-3 more Telugu movies".

However, she also credited Bollywood for her long career as she said, “I am very thankful to the Telugu industry now, and I was very, very thankful to the Hindi industry also".

Zarina Wahab has appeared in many films such as 'Agar', and 'Arth', 'Dil Dhadakane Do' and later transitioned into character roles across multiple languages. Zarina Wahab is married to actor Aditya Pancholi and is the mother of actors Sooraj Pancholi and Sana Pancholi.

Talking about 'The Raja Saab', the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab.

In the film, a man searching for his missing grandfather finds himself in a mansion inhabited by a sinister presence.

The film is set to release on January 9, 2026.