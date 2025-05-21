Advertisement
PRABHAS

Ahead Of Varsham's Re-Release, Fans Demand Prabhas 'Darling' Back In Theatres

Directed by A. Karunakaran, the film starred Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles and is considered a cult classic.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 03:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ahead Of Varsham's Re-Release, Fans Demand Prabhas 'Darling' Back In Theatres (Image: X )

New Delhi: As the excitement builds around the re-release of Prabhas' Varsham on May 23, fans are now turning their attention to another beloved classic his romantic hit 'Darling'. With social media abuzz and fan pages flooded with requests, the demand for Darling's theatrical comeback is growing louder by the day.

Pan-India superstar, Prabhas continues to prove the power of his fandom. From 'Chatrapathi' to 'Baahubali' series, and now re-releases like 'Rebel' and 'Mr. Perfec', each film reminds audiences why they fell in love with the actor in the first place. And now, with Varsham returning to cinemas, fans are asking — when is Darling coming back to big screens. 

Take A Look Netizens Demand For 'Darling' Re-Release :

One wrote, “Just saw that Varsham is also re releasing in theatres, oh my God, I cannot. Can we please have Darlings also release now? #Prabhas”

While added “#Prabhas when will Darlings re release after Salaar and Varsham? I am just waiting for Darling to re release now”

Another added “Please, please, please, Darlings come to theatres that movie was just”

And lastly one said, “With all the movies,  re releasing, I feel Darlings has to come as well #Prabahs”

Directed by A. Karunakaran, This cult classic also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Shraddha Das, and others in crucial roles.  Known for its engaging storyline blending romance and comedy, Darling became a hit, establishing Prabhas as a promising romantic hero and gaining a strong fan following.

