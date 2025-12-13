Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna Delivers His Second Biggest Opening

Akhanda 2 Box Office Day 1: After several postponements, Akhanda 2 finally arrived in theatres on Friday, much to the excitement of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fans. Given the success of the first film and its impressive digital reception, expectations for the sequel were extremely high.

The buzz around Akhanda 2 was significantly stronger a few months ago, the situation worsened after release, as the film faced criticism for its content, and word of mouth among neutral audiences turned unfavorable. These factors played a key role in limiting occupancy levels on the opening day, preventing the film from reaching its expected peak performance.

Akhanda 2 Day 1 Collection

In the Telugu states, Akhanda 2 recorded an average occupancy of over 52 per cent throughout Friday, while the Hindi version witnessed a very poor response with barely 10 per cent occupancy. Owing to this mixed performance, the film managed to collect Rs 30.53 crore net at the Indian box office on day one, a figure that includes Rs 8 crore earned from Thursday premiere shows. The total gross collection for the day stands at approximately Rs 36.02 crore. While the numbers look respectable in isolation, they fall short when measured against pre-release trade expectations.

The sequel has still managed to outperform its predecessor on the opening day. Akhanda had opened with Rs 21.2 crore on day one, making Akhanda 2’s Rs 30.53 crore opening a clear improvement.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Second-Highest Opening

The opening-day figure has also helped Akhanda 2 register the second-biggest opening of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s career in India. The film has surpassed Daaku Maharaaj, which opened at Rs 25.25 crore, to claim the second spot, while Veera Simha Reddy continues to hold the record for the biggest opening with Rs 33.6 crore.