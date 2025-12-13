Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2995541https://zeenews.india.com/regional/akhanda-2-box-office-collection-day-1-nandamuri-balakrishna-delivers-his-second-biggest-opening-2995541.html
NewsEntertainmentRegionalAkhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna Delivers His Second Biggest Opening
AKHANDA 2

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna Delivers His Second Biggest Opening

Akhanda 2 opened to a strong response at the box office, delivering the second-biggest opening of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s career.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 02:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna Delivers His Second Biggest Opening (Image: Instagram)

Akhanda 2 Box Office Day 1: After several postponements, Akhanda 2 finally arrived in theatres on Friday, much to the excitement of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fans. Given the success of the first film and its impressive digital reception, expectations for the sequel were extremely high.

Also Read | Akhanda 2 X Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna`s Mythological Drama Is Here, Fans`s First Reactions!

The buzz around Akhanda 2 was significantly stronger a few months ago, the situation worsened after release, as the film faced criticism for its content, and word of mouth among neutral audiences turned unfavorable. These factors played a key role in limiting occupancy levels on the opening day, preventing the film from reaching its expected peak performance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Akhanda 2 Day 1 Collection

In the Telugu states, Akhanda 2 recorded an average occupancy of over 52 per cent throughout Friday, while the Hindi version witnessed a very poor response with barely 10 per cent occupancy. Owing to this mixed performance, the film managed to collect Rs 30.53 crore net at the Indian box office on day one, a figure that includes Rs 8 crore earned from Thursday premiere shows. The total gross collection for the day stands at approximately Rs 36.02 crore. While the numbers look respectable in isolation, they fall short when measured against pre-release trade expectations.

The sequel has still managed to outperform its predecessor on the opening day. Akhanda had opened with Rs 21.2 crore on day one, making Akhanda 2’s Rs 30.53 crore opening a clear improvement.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Second-Highest Opening

The opening-day figure has also helped Akhanda 2 register the second-biggest opening of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s career in India. The film has surpassed Daaku Maharaaj, which opened at Rs 25.25 crore, to claim the second spot, while Veera Simha Reddy continues to hold the record for the biggest opening with Rs 33.6 crore.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Trainee Sub-Editor 

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

dna with rahul sinha
Gulf Dhurandhar Row: Pakistan’s Propaganda Trumps India’s $200B Trade Power?
Pakistan Taliban conflict
Pak’s New Gamble: Lashkar Terrorists Warns It Will Fight Afghan Taliban
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
Video: Pak PM Gatecrashes Putin-Erdogan Closed-Door Talks After 40-Min Wait
egg adulteration India
Fears Over Adulterated Eggs Spark Massive Food Safety Crackdown In Kashmir
Technology
AI Investment Surge To Accelerate In 2026: Report
Kerala local body election results
Kerala Local Body Results 2025: Key Details On Vote Counting And Timings
Technology
Cloud Data Centre Capacity In India Estimated To Grow 4-5 Times By 2030: Govt
Technology
Google Cloud Gen AI Exchange Hackathon Concludes In Bengaluru
Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Indian Navy’s First Indigenous Diving Support Vessel to Join Fleet on Dec 16
Jeffrey Epstein photos
Newly Released Photos From Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Show Trump, Clinton, Gates