Hyderabad: The makers of director Boyapeti Sreenu's much-anticipated action entertainer 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam', featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, have now announced that the film will not be releasing on December 5 as scheduled due to "unavoidable circumstances"

Taking to its X timeline, 14 Reels Plus, the production house that has produced the film, wrote, "With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film."

The production house further said, "We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon."

It may be recalled that on Thursday evening, the production house cancelled the premiere shows of the film that were scheduled in India.

It had said, "#Akhanda2 Premieres in India scheduled for today are cancelled due to technical issues. We've tried our best, but a few things are beyond our control. Sorry for the inconvenience. The overseas premieres will play as per the schedule today."

The film has triggered huge expectations and has already been cleared by the Censor Board for release with a U/A certificate.

It may be recalled that IANS, quoting sources, had reported on Saturday that the film had completed its censor formalities and that it had been cleared for release with a run time of 166 minutes (2 hours and 44 minutes).

For the unaware, the film was scheduled to hit screens on December 5 this year.

A newly released teaser by the makers only went on to add to expectations. The new teaser shows the country's enemies conspiring to strike at India's roots. The teaser then shows Balakrishna, who is dressed as a sadhu, saying, "Where there is a bad, parallely, there is a God! Be brave." in his typical inimitable style.

The teaser reinforces what the trailer showcased -- that Balakrishna has a divine force operating from within him and that he takes on powerful black magic sorcerers aiding India's enemies. The teaser him gives a glimpse of the exciting action sequences awaiting audiences in the film.

It is evident from the teaser that Balakrishna's character will take on both the country's enemies and the ungodly forces looking to disrupt the peace and harmony in the nation in 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam'.

Produced on an ambitious scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the project is being presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri.