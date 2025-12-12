Advertisement
AKHANDA 2 REVIEW

Akhanda 2 X Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Mythological Drama Is Here, Fans's First Reactions!

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam X Review - It is a Telugu fantasy action drama film directed by Boyapati Sreenu.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 09:49 AM IST
Akhanda 2 X Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Mythological Drama Is Here, Fans's First Reactions!Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Director Boyapeti Sreenu's much-anticipated action entertainer 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam', featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead has finally hit the screens. It was earlier, scheduled to release on December 5, 2025. 

Akhanda 2 X Review

The film has triggered huge expectations and has got cleared by the Censor Board for release with a U/A certificate. Check the first reactions of fans here: 

About Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is a Telugu fantasy action drama film directed by Boyapati Sreenu. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Kabir Duhan Singh. It is a sequel to the 2021 film Akhanda.

The film teaser was released on June 9, 2025, on the occasion of Balakrishna's birthday.

Earlier when the movie was delayed, the makers revealed that the Akhanda 2: Thaandavam will not release as per schedule. Taking to their X account, 14 Reels Plus, the production house wrote, "With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film."

It further said, "We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon."

Akhanda 2 has opened in theatres in December 12, 2025 in 3D and 2D formats.

 

 

 

