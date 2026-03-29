Akshaye Khanna’s Telugu debut in ‘Mahakali’ teases powerful villain avatar - SEE PIC

New Delhi: Actor Akshaye Khanna's foray into Telugu cinema has generated fresh buzz after filmmaker Prasanth Varma marked the star's birthday with a behind-the-scenes glimpse from their upcoming mythological film 'Mahakali.'

The filmmaker shared a BTS image that teases Khanna's transformation into the antagonist Shukracharya.

The image features Khanna in a long-haired, bearded sage look, dressed in ascetic robes, gesturing mid-performance on a blue-screen set. Fire pits were also one of the visible elements in the picture.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Varma's post, while celebrating Khanna's birthday, also hinted at an upcoming update related to 'Mahakali', building anticipation among fans.

Social media reactions quickly followed, with many users, expressing excitement over the project's potential scale.

Hashtags like #Adhira and #JaiHanuman trended in replies, with fans speculating about connections to other projects and possible cross over.

"Happy Birthday #AkshayeKhanna sir, a true actor who proves that real talent doesn't need noise. Effortless screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched class always stand out Its an absolute honour working with you. Can't wait to show the world what we've created together! Updates coming soon! #Mahakali #Adhira #JaiHanuman," Prasanth Varma wrote in the caption.

The project has been steadily building interest since September last year, when RKD Studios unveiled the first-look poster of Khanna as Asura guru Shukracharya.

Directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru and created by Varma, the film presents Khanna in a striking avatar, flowing silver beard, intense eyes, and a composed yet enigmatic presence, symbolising a character rooted in both wisdom and rebellion. The makers had described Shukracharya as an "eternal Asura guru."

Khanna was last seen in the blockbuster film 'Dhurandhar' as Rehman Dakait. Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

Its sequel 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' was released on March 19, and, the film has already crossed over Rs 600 crore within its extended first week.