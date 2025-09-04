Alia Bhatt Praises ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ As 'Fresh Blend Of Mythic Folklore And Mystery'

New Delhi: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, released in theatres last Thursday during the Onam festival and has since taken both audiences and the box office by storm. The film has been lauded for its innovative take on mythic storytelling and has quickly established itself as one of the biggest Malayalam hits of 2025.

Alia Bhatt Joins the Praise

Joining a growing list of Bollywood celebrities who have appreciated the film, actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts. Posting a poster of the film, she wrote a heartfelt note, “Such a fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery! So happy to see the love it's getting. This is a big step in cinema that I will always be eager to show my love and support for.”

Akshay Kumar Applauds Kalyani Priyadarshan

Earlier, actor Akshay Kumar also expressed his admiration for the film and especially for its lead actress, Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of legendary filmmaker Priyadarshan. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Talent runs in the family… suna thaa, ab dekh liya! Hearing lovely things about the brilliant acting chops of @kalyanipriyan, Priyadarshan Sir’s daughter. My best wishes to her and the entire team of #Lokah on their Hindi version release. More power.”

Talent runs in the family…suna thaa, ab dekh liya! Hearing lovely things about the brilliant acting chops of @kalyanipriyan, Priyadarshan Sir’s daughter. My best wishes to her and the entire team of #Lokah on their Hindi version release. More power — Jolly Mishra - Asli Jolly from Kanpur (@akshaykumar) September 3, 2025

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is now officially the third Malayalam film of 2025 to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office, following Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.

According to tracking website Sacnilk, the film had minted Rs 93.75 crore worldwide within just six days of its release. As of Wednesday evening, it had crossed the Rs 101 crore mark globally, reportedly.

A Groundbreaking Film

Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is being celebrated as Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero film. The movie blends elements of folklore, fantasy, and mystery, offering a fresh narrative.

