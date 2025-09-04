Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2955417https://zeenews.india.com/regional/alia-bhatt-praises-lokah-chapter-1-chandra-as-fresh-blend-of-mythic-folklore-and-mystery-2955417.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
LOKAH CHAPTER 1

Alia Bhatt Praises ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ As 'Fresh Blend Of Mythic Folklore And Mystery'

The Malayalam superhero film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan crosses Rs 100 crore at the global box office

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 01:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Alia Bhatt Praises ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ As 'Fresh Blend Of Mythic Folklore And Mystery'(Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram)

New Delhi: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, released in theatres last Thursday during the Onam festival and has since taken both audiences and the box office by storm. The film has been lauded for its innovative take on mythic storytelling and has quickly established itself as one of the biggest Malayalam hits of 2025.

Alia Bhatt Joins the Praise

Joining a growing list of Bollywood celebrities who have appreciated the film, actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts. Posting a poster of the film, she wrote a heartfelt note, “Such a fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery! So happy to see the love it's getting. This is a big step in cinema that I will always be eager to show my love and support for.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Akshay Kumar Applauds Kalyani Priyadarshan

Earlier, actor Akshay Kumar also expressed his admiration for the film and especially for its lead actress, Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of legendary filmmaker Priyadarshan. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Talent runs in the family… suna thaa, ab dekh liya! Hearing lovely things about the brilliant acting chops of @kalyanipriyan, Priyadarshan Sir’s daughter. My best wishes to her and the entire team of #Lokah on their Hindi version release. More power.”

Box Office Run

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is now officially the third Malayalam film of 2025 to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office, following Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.

According to tracking website Sacnilk, the film had minted Rs 93.75 crore worldwide within just six days of its release. As of Wednesday evening, it had crossed the Rs 101 crore mark globally, reportedly. 

A Groundbreaking Film

Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is being celebrated as Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero film. The movie blends elements of folklore, fantasy, and mystery, offering a fresh narrative.

Also Read | Who Is Santhy Balachandran? Actress Who Studied At Oxford, Co-Wrote Kalyani Priyadarshan's Superhero Film Lokah

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK