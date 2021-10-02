हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa' to release in theatres

Actor Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing a negative character in the film.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna&#039;s &#039;Pushpa&#039; to release in theatres

Hyderabad: Actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming multi-lingual film 'Pushpa: The Rise' will release in theatres on December 17.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie is based on the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh.

Actor Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing a negative character in the film.

The film's producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers jointly say: "Our efforts are directed towards delivering entertainment and making the experience of a theatrical release memorable for the viewers. We hope the audience resonates with the action, romance and emotion in 'Pushpa: The Rise'. It is a film that depicts a unique heist. Such a story has not been explored in Indian cinema. We're excited to share the release date with the fans of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna."

'Pushpa: The Rise' is produced by Yerneni and Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The film's music is by Devi Sri Prasad. The second part of the film is expected to release in 2022.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Allu Arjunrashmika mandannaPushpaSouth actorPushpa: The Rise
Next
Story

Kannada actress Soujanya's suicide: Father files complaint against actor

Must Watch

PT2M29S

DNA: India's befitting reply to Britain on vaccine