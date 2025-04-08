New Delhi: The National Award-winning icon star Allu Arjun turned 43 on this birthday today. With his record-breaking fee for Pushpa 2: The Rule, he is now the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema, surpassing several top superstars across showbiz industries. On his special day, let's dig deeper and figure out what makes him the highest-paid Pan-Indian actor, his huge net worth and upcoming movie releases.

India's Highest-Paid Actor

According to a Moneycontrol report, Allu Arjun took home Rs 300 crore for his power-packed blockbuster hit Pushpa 2: The Rule, which co-starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. He has now become India's highest-paid actor, racing ahead of Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan. Pushpa 2, collected over Rs 1800 crore at the box office worldwide.

The actor, who made history by becoming the first Telugu star to win the National Film Award for Best Actor (2023) for his role in Pushpa: The Rise, continues to enjoy his successful streak at the Box Office.

Allu Arjun's Net Worth

According to several media reports, including Herzindagi, Allu Arjun's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 460 crore. According to India Times report, Allu Arjun residence is a staggering Rs 100 crore villa in Hyderabad. It has a luxe interior with huge open space for his family to enjoy.

According to Money Control, he also owns a 2BHK flat in Mumbai.

Allu Arjun's Private Jet

The icon star owns a luxurious six-seater private jet worth Rs 80 crore, which he reportedly purchased after his marriage to Allu Sneha Reddy.

Allu Arjun's Upcoming Releases

After massive success of Pushpa 2, the star working on projects with directors Atlee and Trivikram Srinivas. The actor will also appear in the third instalment of Pushpa, which is likely to hit theatres in 2028.

Director Atlee, Icon star Allu Arjun, and entertainment powerhouse Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures have officially announced their collaboration on a high-octane pan-India feature film on Allu's birthday. Currently referred to as Project AA22 x A6, the film promises to be a landmark cinematic event—packed with scale, emotion, action, and storytelling rooted in Indian ethos with global appeal.

Happy Birthday Allu Arjun!