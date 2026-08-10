Allu Arjun mobbed by fans in Vizag; streets blocked as crowds chase convoy | WATCH

Chaos and euphoria took over the streets of Visakhapatnam on Sunday as thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. The actor arrived in the port city to inaugurate his new multiplex, AAA Cinemas, located inside the newly opened Inorbit Mall.
From the iconic Beach Road to the mall premises, fans lined the routes in huge numbers, turning the actor’s visit into a city-wide spectacle.
Videos circulating on social media show traffic coming to a complete standstill along Beach Road as fans mobbed Allu Arjun's convoy. Security personnel and local police struggled to clear a path for the vehicle amid the swelling crowd.
To acknowledge the gathering and ease the commotion, the Pushpa star emerged through his car's sunroof, waving and gesturing for the crowd to maintain calm. In another viral clip shot from a trailing vehicle, dozens of fans can be seen chasing the actor’s car, causing temporary traffic disruptions for commuters passing through the area.
The massive turnout occurred despite the official cancellation of an organised fan event. The Allu Arjun Fans Association of Vizag had originally planned a rally to welcome the actor, but cancelled the event after authorities denied permission due to safety concerns.
"No rally or celebration by the Vizag team due to security reasons. Please cooperate and follow the security guidelines," the fan association had posted on Saturday evening.
However, ardent admirers still lined the streets independently to greet the actor upon his arrival.
Addressing the crowd gathered inside Inorbit Mall during the multiplex inauguration, Allu Arjun reflected on his long-standing connection with Visakhapatnam and expressed gratitude for the love he received.
"My association with Vizag goes back years," the actor shared. "I never dreamt while shooting here years ago that one day a mall might come up here and I would have a multiplex in it. There was a time I would roam the streets freely while shooting for my debut film Gangotri, and now I can’t even step out. I am extremely proud."
During his speech, the actor paused briefly to accommodate fans rushing near the stage, inviting a few up to take selfies before resuming his address.
Amid loud cheers and chants from the crowd demanding updates on his upcoming projects, Allu Arjun shared an update regarding his highly anticipated film, Raaka.
"Raaka? I’ve actually come here directly from the Raaka shoot," he revealed. "The shooting is currently underway in Mumbai, and I specifically requested a short break to come here. I said I need to go to Vizag, meet my fans, and then return to set."
Directed by Atlee and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Raaka is a high-budget sci-fi action drama pairing Allu Arjun alongside Deepika Padukone. Featuring music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, the film is slated for a theatrical release in December 2027.
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