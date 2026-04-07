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NewsEntertainmentRegionalAllu Arjun’s AA22xA6 FIRST look: Big surprise on Pushpa's birthday, check inside
ALLU ARJUN

Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6 FIRST look: Big surprise on Pushpa's birthday, check inside

Allu Arjun's AA22xA6 is touted as a high-octane action entertainer, presenting the actor in a never-seen-before action avatar.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6 FIRST look: Big surprise on Pushpa's birthday, check insidePic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Hailed as one of the biggest Indian stars and highest-paid actors in the country  - Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8 is going to be a grand affair. How? well the makers of his upcoming project are set to treat his fans with the title poster of his most awaited project - AA22XA6.

The anticipation around AA22XA6 is higher than ever, with social media already abuzz with excitement and speculation. Known for surprising his fans, Allu Arjun is set to deliver a grand treat on his birthday tomorrow. The film is tentatively titled AA22xA6, directed by Atlee, will have its title poster unveiled as part of the celebrations.

The makers shared an intriguing poster featuring a fierce, wolf-like hand with sharp claws emerging dramatically against a dark night backdrop. The intense visual sets the tone for a powerful spectacle, building excitement for the big reveal scheduled tomorrow at 11 AM.

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Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Brace for the BlAAst Title Poster - Tomorrow @ 11 AM @alluarjun @Atlee_dir @deepikapadukone #AA22xA6”

AA22xA6 release, cast details

Allu Arjun's AA22xA6 is touted as a high-octane action entertainer, presenting the actor in a never-seen-before, intense avatar, revealing a completely new side of the superstar in a power-packed role. He will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone, who plays the female lead. 

The film is based on the themes of parallel universes and time travel, reportedly.

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Ritika Handoo

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