Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Dominates OTT Trends In Under 24 Hours After Unstoppable Box Office Success

New Delhi: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 continues its reign of dominance, this time taking over OTT platforms just hours after its massive success at the box office. Following its record-breaking run in theatres, the film has now stormed the digital space, quickly climbing the streaming charts and trending across platforms.

Since its theatrical release, Pushpa 2 has become a cultural phenomenon, with fans flocking to celebrate Allu Arjun’s iconic performance, memorable dialogues, and adrenaline-pumping action sequences. Now, with its digital debut, audiences are able to relive the magic of the blockbuster from the comfort of their homes, intensifying the buzz around the film.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, and has been dominating the Indian box office for over 50 days. The film has earned an estimated Rs 1230.55 crore domestically and has crossed a staggering Rs 1800 crore globally. In the latest IMDb rankings for the Top 25 Most Popular Superstars in Indian Cinema, Allu Arjun has claimed the coveted top spot, further solidifying his status as one of the industry’s biggest stars.

With a string of back-to-back hits and an ever-expanding fanbase, Allu Arjun has firmly established himself as India’s biggest mass superstar. His portrayal of Pushpa Raj has redefined the action-hero genre, making Pushpa 2 a landmark film in Indian cinema.