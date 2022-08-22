Allu Arjun shares glimpses of India Day parade in New York, fans react: VIDEO

New Delhi: Telugu actor Allu Arjun was in New York recently where he was invited by the Indian diaspora for the India Day parade. The actor took to his Instagram stories to share glimpses from the event. The actor wrote on Instagram Stories, “It was an honour being the grand marshal at the India Day parade in New York.”

He had donned a white coat for the event and was seen waving the Indian national flag at the event. The actor was also seen waving at the huge crowd who had come to see him. Allu Arjun was hounoured with the title of Grand Marshal at the event. His wife Sneha Reddy also accompanied him at the parade.

In the videos shared by the actor’s fans, Allu Arjun can be seen in an open-top vehicle as the vehicle is surrounded by huge crowds. In fact, in some of the videos, he can also be seen on the LED screens at the Times Square. “This is how our Boss Was Welcome In New York proud of you anna,” wrote on user on Twitter, sharing a string of photos. “Police and Security Control nahi kar pa rahi hai New York City Went Crazy Last Night,” added another user, pasting a picture of the crowd.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to be back with the sequel of ‘Pushpa’. Taking to social media, the makers had shared the news about the commencement of the film. Actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna also shared the news confirming the same.