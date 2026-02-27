Allu Sirish-Nayanika wedding on March 6, couple's pre-wedding celebrations to be held at Allu Studios

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu actor Allu Sirish announced that he will tie the knot with Nayanika on March 6. The pre-wedding celebration is set to take place at Allu Studios in Hyderabad.

Taking to his X handle, Allu Sirish shared the wedding and pre-wedding celebrations date. The wedding is expected to involve the friends and family of actor Allu Sirish.

"Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March. We are excited to celebrate our Pre Wedding Celebrations with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March," wrote Allu Sirish.

Last year, Allu Sirish got engaged to Nayanika. The actor shared pictures from the engagement ceremony on social media. The event was attended by close family members and friends. In the engagement pictures, Sirish was seen wearing a white traditional outfit, while Nayanika wore a red outfit with detailed work. The couple exchanged rings as family members cheered for them.

Allu Sirish is the younger brother of actor Allu Arjun. He made his debut as a lead actor with Gouravam in 2013. It was written and directed by Radha Mohan and starred Yami Gautam in the lead role.

He later acted in films like Kotha Janta, Srirastu Subhamastu, Okka Kshanam and Urvasivo Rakshasivo.

The actor was last seen in the 2024 film 'Buddy,' written and directed by Sam Anton and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja and Aadhana Gnanavelraja under the banner of Studio Green.

Along with Allu Sirish, the film also starred Gayatri Bhardwaj, Prisha Rajesh Singh, and Ajmal Ameer in prominent roles.