Anees Bazmee Presents Marathi Horror Thriller ‘Jarann’ Starring Amruta Subhash; Teaser Unveiled

New Delhi: Acclaimed Bollywood director Anees Bazmee is set to make his debut in Marathi cinema with the psychological horror film Jarann, starring National Award-winning actor Amruta Subhash. The film’s spine-chilling teaser has been officially released, creating buzz among audiences and critics alike.

Bazmee, known for delivering major Bollywood hits such as Welcome, No Entry, Singh Is Kinng, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is presenting Jarann under the banner of Anees Bazmee Productions, in collaboration with A & N Cinemas LLP and A3 Events & Media Services. The film is produced by Amol Bhagat and Nitin Bhalchandra Kulkarni, and co-produced by Manann Dania.

Set to release in theatres on June 6, 2025, Jarann is directed by Rushikesh Gupte and explores the psychological and emotional impact of blind beliefs and witchcraft on human lives. Bazmee, speaking about his involvement, said he has long admired Marathi cinema and was drawn to the film’s powerful storytelling and strong performances.

“Maharashtra has been my karmabhoomi. Supporting a film like Jarann feels like giving back to a culture that’s shaped my creative journey,” Bazmee said.

The teaser reveals an eerie, atmospheric narrative centred around a married woman gripped by supernatural forces. Actress Anita Date appears in a chilling avatar, performing a ritual with intense expressions that hint at a deeper mystery.

Director Rushikesh Gupte described Jarann as more than just a horror story, calling it “a reflection on how superstitions continue to haunt our society.”

Along with Subhash and Date, the film features an ensemble cast including Kishor Kadam, Jyoti Malashe, Vikram Gaikwad, Rajan Bhise, Avani Joshi, and Seema Deshmukh.

With its unsettling themes and powerful cast, Jarann has quickly become one of the most anticipated Marathi films of the year.