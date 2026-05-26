Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3050544https://zeenews.india.com/regional/arivu-enters-dubbing-stage-after-shoot-wrap-vijay-kumar-anandhi-starrer-gears-up-for-next-milestone-3050544.html
NewsEntertainmentRegionalArivu enters dubbing stage after shoot wrap; Vijay Kumar-Anandhi starrer gears up for next milestone
ARIVU MOVIE

Arivu enters dubbing stage after shoot wrap; Vijay Kumar-Anandhi starrer gears up for next milestone

The makers of Arivu have officially begun the dubbing process, marking a major step forward for the much-awaited social drama starring Vijay Kumar and Anandhi. The film has been creating buzz for its powerful themes of education and women's rights.

|Last Updated: May 26, 2026, 11:20 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Dubbing work has commenced after the film wrapped shooting in April.
  • Arivu explores socially relevant issues, including education and women's empowerment.
  • The film's team earned praise for renovating a government school in Munnar during production.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Arivu enters dubbing stage after shoot wrap; Vijay Kumar-Anandhi starrer gears up for next milestonePic Credit: Vijay Kumar, Instagram

Chennai: The unit of director Sathya Siva's eagerly awaited Tamil film 'Arivu', featuring actor Vijay Kumar of Uriyadi fame and actress Kayal Anandhi in the lead, has now begun dubbing for the film. Sources close to the unit of the film said that the cast members had begun dubbing for their respective roles in the film. 

For the unaware, shooting for the film had been wrapped by the end of April. Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, director Sathya Siva, in the beginning of May, had shared a making video of the film and said, "#Arivu Shoot Wrapped. From vision to reality, here’s a glimpse of the making."

The making video had showed the unit shooting in mountainous regions. It made it evident that the film's core plot revolved around the issues of education and women's rights. The unit of the film had recently been in the news for renovating a government school in Munnar, much to the delight of the people in the region.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sources close to the unit of the film had informed IANS that some sequences of the film were shot at a government school in a place called Letchmi near Ottapaarai in Munnar. While shooting there, the film's unit noticed that the school did not have adequate basic facilities for students. Immediately, the producer of the film, Sai Vinod Jayakumar, chose to undertake steps to provide the necessary facilities at the school, sources said.

Accordingly, renovation work was carried out in the school. Also, the structure was given a fresh coat of paint. In addition, drinking water facilities were provided at the school. This gesture by the film unit had come in for praise from the students and the people in the region. While the first phase of the film's shooting took place at Munnar, the second schedule took place at Theni.

ALSO READ | Drishyam 3 box office day 4: Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller crosses Rs 140 cr worldwide

'Arivu' will feature a strong social storyline centered on women's rights. Apart from Vijay Kumar and Anandhi, the film will also feature I M Vijayan, Deepa Shankar and Singam Puli in pivotal roles.

Sathyasiva, who has written the story and screenplay, is known for conveying strong social themes in a vibrant cinematic language. The film is being produced by Sai Vinod Jayakumar under the banner of Movietron Productions.

On the technical front, music for the film has been scored by D. Imman. Cinematography for the film is by Dil Raju while editing is by Vetri Krishnan. Art direction is by S K Ramu.

ALSO READ | Maa Inti Bangaaram trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu packs a punch in fierce avatar - Watch

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murugan Ashwin
Ex-MI spinner announces retirement from domestic cricket & IPL
Donald Trump
From criticism to praise: What’s behind US President Trump’s new India push?
Priya Banerjee
Priya Banerjee shares cryptic post amid Arya Babbar-Prateik Smita Patil contro
gulmarg cable car incident
320 people rescued from 65 cable cars after seven-hour operation in Gulmarg
RCB
RCB's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans
Abraham Accords
What are the Abraham Accords? Why Trump’s Iran peace push worries Pakistan
Asaduddin Owaisi
Owaisi attacks Assam UCC Bill, calls it ‘backdoor imposition of Hindu law’
House of the Dragon Season 3
Upcoming OTT releases in June 2026: House of the Dragon 3, Maa Behen, Gullak 5
Donald Trump
Iran says ‘hostile drone’ shot down near Strait of Hormuz
EPS95
EPS-95 Pension: Employees contributing on actual wages get major relief