'Asura Hananam' Hari Hara Veera Mallu Third Single Starring Pawan Kalyan Out - WATCH

New Delhi: Pawan Kalyan returns to the big screens in the much-anticipated period action epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu slated for a worldwide release on June 12, 2025.

The film, which has already created a buzz with its chart-topping songs, has now unveiled its third single, 'Asura Hananam.' Released today, the single is already being hailed as the fiercest musical offering of the year.

Marking its debut, the makers wrote, "Rise like the Bhairavam. Roar like a warrior with "ASURA HANANAM" from 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Hindi)' Featuring PSPK, Bobby Deol, and Nidhhi Agerwal. This track is composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravaani and directed by Jyothi Krisna & Krish Jagarlamudi."

The film, directed by Jyoti Krishna and produced by the visionary A.M. Rathnam, is a cinematic saga that blends history, mythology, and revolution into a larger-than-life spectacle.

Lending his unparalleled genius to the score is Oscar-winning maestro M.M. Keeravaani, whose composition in this track is both ferocious and unforgettable.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu stars Bollywood actor Bobby Deol as he is set to make his South Indian film debut joining the ensemble cast of Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Alongside Pawan Kalyan, Hari Hara Veera Mallu also features Satya Raj, with Manoj Paramahamsa behind the camera, Kalyan Chakravarthy Gosala penning the lyrics, and the musical support of Tips, led by Kumar Taurani, every element of the film spells grandeur.

At a recently held press conference, producer A.M. Rathnam, director Jyoti Krishna, actor Nidhhi Agerwal, and the legendary M.M. Keeravaani alongside the entire crew of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, spoke about the film’s incredible journey.

As per the reports by IANS, the makers of the film also wrapped an extensive schedule spanning 40 days in Ramoji Film City where crucial action sequences with over 900 crew members were filmed.

Set to hit theatres worldwide on June 12, 2025, Produced by A. Dayakar Rao and presented by A.M. Rathnam under the Mega Surya Productions banner, the film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.