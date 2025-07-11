Baahubali Completes 10 Years Of Its Release; SS Rajamouli, Prabhas Join Forces For Celebration

New Delhi: One of the biggest pan-Indian movies surpassing many Bollywood films - Baahubali has completed 10 long years since its release. This movie ticked all the right boxes in - storyline, visuals and sound design. The epic tale by SS Rajamouli became an unforgettable cinematic experience for viewers.

Baahubali Cast and Crew

Marking 10 years of Baahubali, the cast and crew got together and ushered in the celebrations. Director SS Rajamouli, actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj among others looked elated in the pictures. The Baahubali movie handle captioned the post on Instagram: 10 Years of Baahubali Reunion…

What began as a dream turned into something far bigger than any of us could have imagined.

A story that became a part of people’s lives…

A journey that brought us together as one family…

And memories we will cherish forever.

As we come together to celebrate 10 years of Baahubali, we are filled with deep gratitude — for every single person who believed in this story, stood by us, and helped make it what it is today.

This reunion was more than nostalgic — it brought back a flood of memories from over a decade.

We fondly reminisced about everything that went right… and all the things that could have gone wrong, but didn’t. It’s those very moments that ensured Baahubali became what it is today.

But this celebration isn’t just ours. It belongs to every one of you who carries Baahubali in your hearts.

Here’s to the memories, the magic, and the epic that lives on…

Quoting Paulo Coelho from The Alchemist:

“When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.”

About Baahubali

Baahubali: The Beginning is a 2015 epic action film co-written and directed by SS Rajamouli, and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Media Works. Produced in the Telugu film industry, the film was shot in both Telugu and Tamil languages. It features Prabhas in a dual role alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar.

The first of a 2-part franchise, the magnum opus story concludes in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).