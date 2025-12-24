New Delhi: SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic—a reimagined single-feature version combining Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)—is all set for its digital premiere following its grand theatrical re-release on October 31.

When and where to watch Baahubali: The Epic?

While an official announcement is still awaited, Baahubali: The Epic is expected to begin streaming on Netflix on Thursday, December 25, coinciding with Christmas. The platform has already hinted at the film’s arrival this week, suggesting an imminent OTT release.

The remastered version has a runtime of 3 hours and 43 minutes. The official synopsis reads:

“Years after his father was betrayed, a warrior battles to reclaim the throne of Mahishmati in this remastered single version of the epic two-part series.”

Interestingly, the film’s end credits also tease an upcoming animated project titled Baahubali: The Eternal War, to be directed by Ishan Shukla.

To mark the 10th anniversary of Baahubali: The Beginning, which released on July 10, 2015, Rajamouli surprised fans by announcing a special cinematic celebration. Both films were merged into a single, seamless narrative experience titled Baahubali: The Epic and brought back to theatres worldwide.

The reimagined presentation released globally on October 31, 2025, offering audiences a refreshed way to experience the iconic saga.

Cast and global theatrical footprint

The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles, with Ramya Krishnan, Nasser, and Sathyaraj playing pivotal characters.

The re-release spanned over 1,150 theatres worldwide. In the United States alone, the film screened across approximately 400 theatres, while the UK and Ireland hosted around 210 screens. The UAE and GCC regions featured over 150 theatres, Australia and New Zealand around 144, and Southeast Asia more than 100.

What’s next for SS Rajamouli?

SS Rajamouli, who later went on to direct the global phenomenon RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, cemented his place on the world stage after Naatu Naatu won both a Golden Globe and an Oscar.

The filmmaker is currently working on his next ambitious project starring Mahesh Babu, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran also part of the cast. The yet-untitled film is slated for a Sankranthi 2027 release.