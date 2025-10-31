‘Baahubali: The Epic’ Shatters Records With Rs 10 Crore Pre-Sales Ahead Of Re-Release

Baahubali: The Epic Advance Booking: SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic is back on the big screens and it’s already creating history. The film has achieved a new milestone for Indian cinema by recording the highest opening-day pre-sales for a re-released movie, grossing over Rs 10 crore worldwide as it hit theatres on October 31.

The magnum opus, Baahubali: The Epic, combines the two parts of Rajamouli’s iconic saga — Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).

According to industry trackers, the film has already surpassed the re-release records of Vijay’s Ghilli and Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja, earning over Rs 10 crore worldwide in advance bookings.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The movie, now running for 3 hours and 45 minutes, has been remastered for this special release, with several scenes and songs edited to enhance the viewing experience.

In India alone, Baahubali: The Epic has collected Rs 5 crore through pre-sales, while another Rs 5 crore has come from North America, making it the first Telugu re-release to cross the Rs 10 crore mark worldwide on opening day.

So far, Harshvardhan Rane’s Sanam Teri Kasam holds the record for the highest total box office collection for a re-released film, grossing over Rs 41 crore.

Also Read: Baahubali 3 Hitting Screens On October 31? Here’s What’s Really Happening

About Baahubali: The Epic

The film features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles, with Ramya Krishnan, Nasser, and Sathyaraj in pivotal parts.

The re-release spans 1,150 theatres worldwide, not just in India. In the US, the film is screening across 400 theatres, while the UK and Ireland have 210, the UAE and GCC over 150, Australia and New Zealand around 144, and Southeast Asia more than 100.

Industry experts predict that Baahubali: The Epic could even touch the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the remastered version of the blockbuster hit theatres on October 31.