/Baahubali: The Eternal War showcased at Annecy 2026, Prabhas calls it ‘something truly special’

The Baahubali franchise, comprising the blockbuster films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, remains one of the most celebrated and influential cinematic brands in Indian film history. As anticipation surrounding the animated expansion of the franchise continues to grow, actor Prabhas has shared his excitement over the project's international recognition.
Taking to social media, Prabhas expressed his happiness after Baahubali: The Eternal War was featured during the Work in Progress sessions at the prestigious Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026.
Sharing a poster from the project, he wrote:
"Very Happy to see #BaahubaliTheEternalWar represented at the Work in Progress sessions of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026. The team is building something truly special. Can't wait for the world to see it.
#Annecy2026 @ishan_shukla @shobuy @baahubalimovie @annecyfestival @ssrajamouli"
Take a look:
The Annecy International Animation Film Festival, held annually in the picturesque town of Annecy, France, is regarded as one of the world's most prestigious events dedicated to animation. Taking place during the last week of June, the festival showcases animated films across a variety of techniques, including traditional animation, cut-outs, claymation, and CGI.
In addition to screenings held in cinemas across the city, the festival is known for its iconic open-air night projections at Pâquier, set against the backdrop of Annecy's lake and mountains. The event concludes with an awards ceremony recognising the best works from around the world.
Baahubali: The Eternal War is a two-part animated epic directed by award-winning filmmaker Ishan Shukla. The project marks a significant expansion of the Baahubali universe into animation, bringing the beloved world to a new medium and global audience.
The teaser for Part 1 has already been unveiled, generating considerable buzz among fans. The film is currently slated for release in 2027.
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