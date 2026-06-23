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Baahubali: The Eternal War showcased at Annecy 2026, Prabhas calls it ‘something truly special’

Actor Prabhas expressed his excitement as Baahubali: The Eternal War was showcased at the Work in Progress sessions of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, ahead of its planned 2027 rele

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 08:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
Baahubali: The Eternal War showcased at Annecy 2026, Prabhas calls it ‘something truly special’
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram)

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