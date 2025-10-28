'Bad Girl' OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Bold Tamil Drama Starring Anjali Sivaraman

New Delhi: Tamil cinema's upcoming bold and controversial movie 'Bad Girl' is written and directed by Varsha Bharath, starring Anjali Sivaraman in the lead role. It premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam on February 7, 2025, and opened in theatres on September 5, 2025. The movie is jointly backed by filmmakers Vetri Maaran and Anurag Kashyap.

Bad Girl OTT Release Date

According to a 123 Telugu report, Bad Girl will be streaming on Jio Hotstar starting November 4, available in five languages—Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film's theatrical run was for about nine weeks. It was the subject of the film which caught everyone's attention and was considered to be a bold step.

Bad Girl Controversy

The controversy erupted after Bad Girl teaser was released in January this year, sparking a major debate on Brahmin bashing. The film has won accolades on the international film festival circuit. IANS quoted the director as saying earlier this year, "I am not telling anybody how to lead their lives. This character is not a hero. She is just a really flawed person. She has mental health issues. She is just trying to survive. Generally itself, I don’t think filmmakers are people who can tell you how to live."

Claiming that she had seen male characters that were a “thousand times more irredeemable and flawed” than the protagonist’s character in her film being hero worshipped, the director said, “This character need not be hero-worshipped but it can be accepted. I am not endorsing that women should drink in this film. I am just telling the story of a girl in this film. Women don’t have to be purists. They only need to be human.”

Bad Girl Cast, Team

The film, which has been directed by Varsha Bharath, features Anjali Sivaraman, Shanthi Priya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, TeeJay Arunasalam and Sashank Bommireddipalli among others. Cinematography for the film is by Preetha Jayaraman (ISC), Jagadeesh Ravi, Prince Anderson, music is by Amit Trivedi and editing for the film is by Radha Sridhar.