हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Charan

#BetheREALMAN challenge takes internet by storm, see how Rajamouli, Ram Charan performed their tasks; all eyes on Ranveer Singh now

#BetheREALMAN challenge is about encouraging men to help women with household chores. It all started after ‘Arjun Reddy’ director Sandeep Vanga took it up and nominated filmmaker SS Rajamouli further. 

#BetheREALMAN challenge takes internet by storm, see how Rajamouli, Ram Charan performed their tasks; all eyes on Ranveer Singh now
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@AlwaysRamCharan

New Delhi: Every other day, the internet chances upon some viral challenges that netizens are taking up amid the coronavirus lockdown and the recent one which has bowled over social media is #BetheREALMAN challenge. It is about encouraging men to help women with household chores. It all started after ‘Arjun Reddy’ director Sandeep Vanga took it up and nominated filmmaker SS Rajamouli further. The ‘Baahubali’ series director soon responded in kind.

He took up the #BetheREALMAN challenge and shared the video on Twitter. "Task done, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Throwing the challenge to Ram Charan and Jr NTR. And let's have some more fun," Rajamouli wrote. He further nominated film producer Shobu Yarlagadda, filmmaker Sukumar Bandreddi and music composer MM Keeravaani.

Ram Charan, who is set to star in Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ along with Jr NTR, nailed the challenge too. He is seen doing the laundry, mopping the floor, watering the plants and making coffee for his wife Upasana, who is busy reading. Ram Charan nominated Ranveer Singh and Rana Daggubati among others.

“Let's take pride in doing chores at home! Let's be real men and help the women by sharing the workload. #BetheREALMAN,” he wrote while sharing the video:

Ranveer, Rana and Jr NTR, we are waiting for your videos!

Meanwhile, see how Sandeep Vanga performed the challenge.

On the work front, Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ is his first film after the two-part epic fantasy ‘Baahubali’. It releases in January 2021 and also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Tags:
Ram CharanSS Rajamouli#BetheREALMAN challengeRanveer Singh
Next
Story

After RRR, SS Rajamouli announces next with Mahesh Babu
Corona Meter
  • 18985Confirmed
  • 3260Discharged
  • 603Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M44S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day