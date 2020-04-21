BetheREALMAN challenge takes internet by storm, see how Rajamouli, Ram Charan performed their tasks; all eyes on Ranveer Singh now

New Delhi: Every other day, the internet chances upon some viral challenges that netizens are taking up amid the coronavirus lockdown and the recent one which has bowled over social media is #BetheREALMAN challenge. It is about encouraging men to help women with household chores. It all started after ‘Arjun Reddy’ director Sandeep Vanga took it up and nominated filmmaker SS Rajamouli further. The ‘Baahubali’ series director soon responded in kind.

He took up the #BetheREALMAN challenge and shared the video on Twitter. "Task done, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Throwing the challenge to Ram Charan and Jr NTR. And let's have some more fun," Rajamouli wrote. He further nominated film producer Shobu Yarlagadda, filmmaker Sukumar Bandreddi and music composer MM Keeravaani.

Ram Charan, who is set to star in Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ along with Jr NTR, nailed the challenge too. He is seen doing the laundry, mopping the floor, watering the plants and making coffee for his wife Upasana, who is busy reading. Ram Charan nominated Ranveer Singh and Rana Daggubati among others.

“Let's take pride in doing chores at home! Let's be real men and help the women by sharing the workload. #BetheREALMAN,” he wrote while sharing the video:

Done @ssrajamouli garu !! Let's take pride in doing chores at home! Let's be real men and help the women by sharing the work load.#BetheREALMAN I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial, @RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge. pic.twitter.com/ItQ0zNQOR8 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 21, 2020

Ranveer, Rana and Jr NTR, we are waiting for your videos!

Meanwhile, see how Sandeep Vanga performed the challenge.

Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself specially during this No maid times & Quarantine.

Please help in domestic work #BetheREALMAN

I request @ssrajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video :-) pic.twitter.com/Cqmq4xfRm7 — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 19, 2020

On the work front, Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ is his first film after the two-part epic fantasy ‘Baahubali’. It releases in January 2021 and also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.