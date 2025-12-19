Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 1: Dileep’s Comeback Film Opens To Rs 6.75 Crore Amid Strong Occupancy

New Delhi: Malayalam actor Dileep’s Bha Bha Ba is being hailed as his biggest comeback film. The movie hit theatres on December 18 amid massive expectations, just days after the actor’s acquittal in the 2017 Malayalam actor assault case, in which he was previously accused.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Bha Bha Ba collected Rs 6.75 crore nett (gross minus taxes) on its opening day at the box office. Dileep’s return to the big screen has generated significant audience interest, with the film registering a strong opening despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.

As per Sacnilk data, the film recorded an impressive overall Malayalam occupancy of 66.81 percent on Thursday, December 18, 2025. Morning shows began on a strong note with 63.16 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows saw 57.74 percent. Evening shows picked up further at 67.17 percent, and night shows performed the best with a massive 79.16 percent occupancy.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Bha Bha Bha Review On Twitter: Is Mohanlal & Dileep's Action-Comedy A Crowd-Puller? Find Out Here

About Bha Bha Ba

Directed by Dhananjay Shankar, Bha Bha Ba is a comedy written by Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Dileep, Mohanlal, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Balu Varghese, Saranya Ponvannan, and Redin Kingsley.

The film centres on Dileep, who portrays a loud and eccentric man driven to extremes. He kidnaps Kerala Chief Minister C.K. Joseph in a bid to avenge the injustice inflicted on him and those around him.

The movie has also generated major buzz due to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s extended cameo, with his playful antics, dance sequences, and expressions evoking nostalgia among fans.

Produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, Bha Bha Ba features music composed by Shaan Rahman and Gopi Sundar, cinematography by Armo, and editing by Ranjan Abraham.