Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997765https://zeenews.india.com/regional/bha-bha-ba-box-office-collection-day-1-dileep-s-comeback-film-opens-to-rs-6-75-crore-amid-strong-occupancy-2997765.html
NewsEntertainmentRegionalBha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 1: Dileep’s Comeback Film Opens To Rs 6.75 Crore Amid Strong Occupancy
BHA BHA BA

Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 1: Dileep’s Comeback Film Opens To Rs 6.75 Crore Amid Strong Occupancy

Bha Bha Ba, released on December 18, 2025 stars Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Mohanlal in lead roles. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 10:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 1: Dileep’s Comeback Film Opens To Rs 6.75 Crore Amid Strong Occupancy(Source: IMDB)

New Delhi: Malayalam actor Dileep’s Bha Bha Ba is being hailed as his biggest comeback film. The movie hit theatres on December 18 amid massive expectations, just days after the actor’s acquittal in the 2017 Malayalam actor assault case, in which he was previously accused.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Bha Bha Ba collected Rs 6.75 crore nett (gross minus taxes) on its opening day at the box office. Dileep’s return to the big screen has generated significant audience interest, with the film registering a strong opening despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.

As per Sacnilk data, the film recorded an impressive overall Malayalam occupancy of 66.81 percent on Thursday, December 18, 2025. Morning shows began on a strong note with 63.16 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows saw 57.74 percent. Evening shows picked up further at 67.17 percent, and night shows performed the best with a massive 79.16 percent occupancy.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Bha Bha Bha Review On Twitter: Is Mohanlal & Dileep's Action-Comedy A Crowd-Puller? Find Out Here

About Bha Bha Ba

Directed by Dhananjay Shankar, Bha Bha Ba is a comedy written by Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Dileep, Mohanlal, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Balu Varghese, Saranya Ponvannan, and Redin Kingsley.

The film centres on Dileep, who portrays a loud and eccentric man driven to extremes. He kidnaps Kerala Chief Minister C.K. Joseph in a bid to avenge the injustice inflicted on him and those around him.

The movie has also generated major buzz due to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s extended cameo, with his playful antics, dance sequences, and expressions evoking nostalgia among fans.

Produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, Bha Bha Ba features music composed by Shaan Rahman and Gopi Sundar, cinematography by Armo, and editing by Ranjan Abraham.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

oman news
‘Hindu Sheikh’ Who Gave Loans To Sultan: Untold Link Between India And Oman
anurag dwivedi controversy
Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes, Thar Seized During Raids On UP YouTuber
India-Oman ties
India Remains Fastest-Growing Major Economy Amid Global Slowdown: PM Modi
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Passes Hate Speech Law Without Debate, LoP Tears Up Bill
real estate
Banks Looted Under Cover Of Law? ED's Serious Allegations In Experion Deal
Jammu and Kashmir news
Pakistan International Airlines-Marked Balloon Found In India Far From LoC
Bangladesh
House Panel Flags How China, Pak Is Making Bangladesh A Challenge For India
Trending Viral Video today
'They Don't Know..': Foreigner's Free India Tour Hack Video Goes Viral - Watch
CLAT 2026
CLAT 2026 AIR 1 Geetali Gupta Had No Fixed Study Hours
Winter Session 2025
Parliament Passes Landmark SHANTI Bill - Check What It Means