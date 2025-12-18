New Delhi: Malayalam action comedy Bhayam Bhakthi Bahumanam, better known as Bha Bha Bha opened in theatres on December 18, 2025. The highly-talked about venture is helmed by debutant director Dhananjay Shankar, written by Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef.

Bha Bha Bha Movie Twitter Review

Fans have thronged cinemas to watch the first day first show of Bha Bha Bha, and here's what the initial reviews look like on social media:

One user wrote: Zero logic Full Madness Dileep’s #BhaBhaBa vibes are off the charts! He’s back with that crazy charm we all missed!

ഇന്താ വാട്ടി മിസ് ആവാത്!#Dileep #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/n16kSbGprQ — Rajesh Sundaran (@editorrajesh) December 18, 2025

Another one said: No Logic…. Only Madness! That Interval Block Seq #BhaBhaBa

#BhaBhaBa — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) December 18, 2025

A fan went to watch Bha Bha Bha and had this to share: Peak #BhaBhaBa 1st Half Is Absolutely Entertaining No Logic, Only Madness And It Delivers!!! #Dileep Kalakki Also Velmurugaaaa 2nd half koode work aayal ithu Kathum

2nd half koode work aayal ithu Kathum pic.twitter.com/nVJUHep7eT — Ak Van (@kingakkhanmal75) December 18, 2025

These are just initial reactions of the fans who have rushed to watch the early morning shows.

Bha Bha Bha Star Cast

It stars Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Dhyan Sreenivasan, with Sandy, Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Redin Kingsley in supporting roles. Mohanlal appears in an extended cameo role. The film was officially announced in October 2023 with a title poster.

The music is composed by Shaan Rahman, background score provided by Gopi Sundar, and editing is handled by Ranjan Abraham.