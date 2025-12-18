Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997436https://zeenews.india.com/regional/bha-bha-bha-movie-x-review-is-mohanlal-dileeps-action-comedy-a-crowd-puller-find-out-here-2997436.html
NewsEntertainmentRegionalBha Bha Bha Movie X Review: Is Mohanlal & Dileeps Action-Comedy A Crowd-Puller? Find Out Here
BHA BHA BHA MOVIE REVIEW

Bha Bha Bha Movie X Review: Is Mohanlal & Dileep's Action-Comedy A Crowd-Puller? Find Out Here

Bha Bha Bha Twitter Review: It stars Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Dhyan Sreenivasan, with Sandy, Balu Varghese.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bha Bha Bha Movie X Review: Is Mohanlal & Dileep's Action-Comedy A Crowd-Puller? Find Out HerePic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Malayalam action comedy Bhayam Bhakthi Bahumanam, better known as Bha Bha Bha opened in theatres on December 18, 2025. The highly-talked about venture is helmed by debutant director Dhananjay Shankar, written by Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef. 

Bha Bha Bha Movie Twitter Review

Fans have thronged cinemas to watch the first day first show of Bha Bha Bha, and here's what the initial reviews look like on social media:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

One user wrote: Zero logic Full Madness  Dileep’s #BhaBhaBa vibes are off the charts! He’s back with that crazy charm we all missed! 

Another one said: No Logic…. Only Madness! That Interval Block Seq  #BhaBhaBa

A fan went to watch Bha Bha Bha and had this to share: Peak  #BhaBhaBa 1st Half Is Absolutely Entertaining No Logic, Only Madness And It Delivers!!! #Dileep Kalakki Also Velmurugaaaa  2nd half koode work aayal ithu Kathum

These are just initial reactions of the fans who have rushed to watch the early morning shows.

Bha Bha Bha Star Cast

It stars Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Dhyan Sreenivasan, with Sandy, Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Redin Kingsley in supporting roles. Mohanlal appears in an extended cameo role. The film was officially announced in October 2023 with a title poster.

The music is composed by Shaan Rahman, background score provided by Gopi Sundar, and editing is handled by Ranjan Abraham.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Vijay Diwas
‘If Indian Officers Led Us…’: What A Pakistani Soldier Said After The 1971 War
Gujarat
WAQF Monopoly Ends In Gujarat As HC Ends Fee Exemption, Puts Them On Par...
Nuclear energy
Lok Sabha Passes SHANTI Bill, Opposition Stages Walkout After Their Demands...
Pakistan protests
Trouble For Asim Munir? Imran Khan's Supporters Take To Streets In Pakistan
Rashtrapati Bhawan
Rashtrapati Bhavan Purges Colonial Legacy, Replaces Portraits Of Britishers...
Jammu and Kashmir
Smartphone Addiction Among Kashmir’s Children Reaches Epidemic Levels: Doctors
Maharashtra
Maharashtra: NCP Minister Stripped Of Portfolio After Conviction In Fraud Case
viral news today
Muslim Man Asks French Boy To Say ‘Assalamu Alaikum’ For 4,000 Euros | WATCH
vande bharat express news
Foreigner Reviews Vande Bharat Services - From Seats, Meals To Toilets |Watch
Goa club fire
Goa Nightclub Fire: Court Sends Luthra Brothers To 5-Day Police Custody