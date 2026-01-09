Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004785https://zeenews.india.com/regional/big-win-for-vijay-madras-high-court-directs-cbfc-to-grant-u/a-16-certificate-to-jana-nayagan-3004785.html
NewsEntertainmentRegionalBig Win For Vijay: Madras High Court Directs CBFC To Grant U/A 16+ Certificate To Jana Nayagan
JANA NAYAGAN RELEASE

Big Win For Vijay: Madras High Court Directs CBFC To Grant U/A 16+ Certificate To Jana Nayagan

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan release was delayed following a controversy surrounding its censor certification.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 11:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Big Win For Vijay: Madras High Court Directs CBFC To Grant U/A 16+ Certificate To Jana Nayagan(Source: IMDB)

New Delhi: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan release was delayed following a controversy surrounding its censor certification.

However, the Madras High Court on Thursday ruled in favour of the makers of Jana Nayagan, directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a U/A 16+ certificate for the Vijay-starrer.

Madras HC Orders U/A 16+ Certificate

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Reports state that the Madras High Court asked the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate for Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan on Friday. Justice P.T. Asha passed the order after hearing arguments from both sides.

The makers are yet to announce a new release date.

Multiple reports suggest that Jana Nayagan is most likely to hit theatres during the Pongal festive window on January 14.

In a major win for Vijay’s film, the High Court ordered censor clearance and directed the CBFC to clear the film for release.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Venezuela crisis 2026
From Caracas To Tehran: How Trump’s Moves In Venezuela Threaten Iran
most expensive fish
World's Costliest Fish: Sold For ₹29 Cr At Tokyo Auction, Breaks All Records
Iran-US war
US Ready To Attack Tehran? Delta Force Surrounds Iran Amid Tense Situation
Russian ship
3 Indians Among Crew Of Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US: Report
US India trade tensions
500% Tariff Shock? Why Trump’s Russia Oil Bill Could Slam India Next Week
BJP MLA Devendra Kumar Jain
BJP MLA Touches Feet Of Scindia’s Son, Video Sparks Political Debate | WATCH
India-China ties
'Real Problem Is Instability Coming From US': Chinese Ambassador Backs India
Congress
Maharashtra: Cong Seeks Disqualification Of 12 Rebel Ambernath Corporators
Punjab
Arvind Kejriwal Announces War Against Gangsters In Punjab
Bangladesh India visa suspension
Bangladesh Suspends Visa Services At Key India Missions Over Security Concerns