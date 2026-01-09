Big Win For Vijay: Madras High Court Directs CBFC To Grant U/A 16+ Certificate To Jana Nayagan

New Delhi: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan release was delayed following a controversy surrounding its censor certification.

However, the Madras High Court on Thursday ruled in favour of the makers of Jana Nayagan, directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a U/A 16+ certificate for the Vijay-starrer.

Madras HC Orders U/A 16+ Certificate

Reports state that the Madras High Court asked the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate for Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan on Friday. Justice P.T. Asha passed the order after hearing arguments from both sides.

The makers are yet to announce a new release date.

Multiple reports suggest that Jana Nayagan is most likely to hit theatres during the Pongal festive window on January 14.

In a major win for Vijay’s film, the High Court ordered censor clearance and directed the CBFC to clear the film for release.