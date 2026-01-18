Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Finale: Date, Timing, Finalists, Prize Money And Guests - All You Need To Know

The highly popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is all set to conclude with a grand finale on Sunday, January 18, 2026. After nearly four months of drama, entertainment, emotional moments, friendships and fierce conflicts, the much-loved season is finally coming to an end.

Hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, who has once again impressed audiences with his charismatic presence, the finale promises to be a night filled with laughter, surprises and unforgettable memories. Fans are eagerly waiting to find out which contestant will lift the prestigious Bigg Boss trophy and take home the cash prize.

When and Where to Watch the Finale

The Bigg Boss Kannada 12 grand finale will air at 6 PM on Colors Kannada. Viewers can also watch the event live on JioHotstar, allowing fans from across India and abroad to tune in and enjoy the action in real time.

Eliminated Contestants to Re-enter the House

One of the biggest highlights of the finale episode will be the return of all eliminated contestants to the Bigg Boss house. Their re-entry is expected to bring back nostalgic moments and emotional reunions, adding to the excitement of the grand finale.

The finale episode will be a glamorous affair with special performances and appearances by popular Kannada film industry celebrities. These performances are expected to elevate the entertainment quotient and make the finale a memorable celebration for viewers.

Top 6 Finalists Battling for the Trophy

After weeks of intense competition, six strong contestants remain in the race for the title. The finalists who have captured the audience’s attention with their personalities, emotions and gameplay are:

Ashwini Gowda

Gilli Nata

Rakshitha Shetty

Dhanush Gowda

Mutant Raghu

Kavya Shaiva

Each finalist has faced multiple challenges, formed bonds and showcased unique traits, making the competition tougher than ever.

Voting Process and Winner Announcement

Fans can vote for their favourite contestant through the JioHotstar app, where multiple votes can be cast from a single account. Voting will close shortly before the finale, and the contestant with the highest number of votes will be crowned the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12.

Prize Money and What to Expect in the Finale

The winner will walk away with the Bigg Boss trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The grand finale is expected to feature emotional reunions, high-energy performances and plenty of entertainment, marking a fitting and celebratory end to an eventful season.