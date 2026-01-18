Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Winner: Gilli Nata Takes Home The Trophy And Rs 50 Lakh Cash Prize

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Grand Finale: The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, concluded on Sunday with comedian and actor Gilli Nata lifting the coveted trophy. The finale, aired on Colors Kannada and streamed on JioHotstar, marked the end of a season filled with entertainment, drama, and surprises.

Gilli Nata Wins the Crown

Gilli Nata, born Malavalli Nataraj, emerged as the winner of this season, taking home Rs 50 lakh in cash along with a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Rakshita Shetty was declared the first runner-up, having impressed the audience with her strong performance and consistent gameplay throughout the season. Gilli Nata, widely known for his rustic humour and relatable comedy, has previously gained fame through YouTube sketches, reality shows like Comedy Khiladigalu, and appearances in films such as The Devil.

Finalists’ Journey

The season began on September 25, 2025, with 24 contestants entering the Bigg Boss house. After weeks of challenges, alliances, and eliminations, only six contestants reached the grand finale. These were Ashwini Gowda, Dhanush Gowda, Gilli Nata, Kavya Shaiva, ‘Mutant’ Raghu, and Rakshita Shetty. During the finale, Dhanush Gowda was the first to be eliminated, followed by Mutant Raghu and Kavya Shaiva, leaving Gilli Nata, Rakshita Shetty, and Ashwini Gowda to compete for the ultimate prize.

A Season to Remember

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 has been one of the most entertaining seasons in recent memory, blending humour, strategy, and emotional moments that kept viewers hooked. Gilli Nata’s victory was widely celebrated by fans, capping off a season that showcased intense competition and memorable performances.