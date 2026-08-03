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  • /'Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13' teaser out: Kiccha Sudeep set to return as host for action-packed new season

'Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13' teaser out: Kiccha Sudeep set to return as host for action-packed new season

The makers of Bigg Boss Kannada have released the first official promo for Season 13, confirming actor Kiccha Sudeep's return as host and setting off the countdown for the show's return.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 09:28 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 09:28 PM IST
'Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13' teaser out: Kiccha Sudeep set to return as host for action-packed new season
Image Credit: @colorskannadaofficial/Instagram

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