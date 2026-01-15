Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Prize Money And Finalists

New Delhi: Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is inching closer to its much-awaited grand finale, and excitement among fans is at an all-time high. After 15 weeks of intense drama, emotions, and unexpected twists, the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality show is all set to crown its winner.

Grand Finale Date and Timings

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is scheduled to take place on January 18, 2026. The episode is expected to begin at 6:00 PM and will run for approximately three hours, culminating in the announcement of the Season 9 winner.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The finale will be hosted by Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, who will reveal the final results and crown the champion of the season.

When and Where to Watch

Fans can catch the grand finale live on the show’s official television broadcast channel. The episode will also be available for streaming on the show’s OTT platform, allowing viewers to watch every performance, emotional moment, eviction, and the final winner reveal without interruption.

Prize Money

The winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is expected to take home a cash prize of ₹50 lakh, along with the coveted Bigg Boss trophy.

The final leg of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 features Aurora, Divya, Vikram, and Sabari as the top contenders battling it out for the trophy. All four finalists have built loyal fan bases over the course of the season, and with the winner being chosen solely through audience voting, the finale promises a nail-biting finish.

What to Expect from the Grand Finale

The grand finale will go beyond just announcing the winner. Viewers can look forward to high-energy performances, appearances by special guests, and emotional highlights that revisit the contestants’ journey inside the Bigg Boss house. Packed with celebrations, surprises, and touching moments, the finale episode is set to deliver an unforgettable viewing experience for fans worldwide.