Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Winner: Wildcard Entrant Divya Ganesh Clinches The Trophy

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale Winner: Superstar Vijay Sethupathi hosted the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, bringing to an end 15 weeks filled with drama, entertainment, intense fights, emotional moments, and heartwarming friendships. The winner of the season was finally announced in a star-studded finale that left fans thrilled.

Divya Ganesh Lifts the Trophy and Rs. 50 Lakh Prize

Actress Divya Ganesh emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 9, taking home the coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The announcement was made by host Vijay Sethupathi during the emotional conclusion of the reality show.

About Divya Ganesh

Born on 12 September 1994 in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, Divya Ganesh, 31, developed a keen interest in modelling and acting from a young age. Following her education, she pursued a career in the entertainment industry and gradually carved a niche for herself in Tamil and Telugu television.

Divya began her acting career in 2015 with the Tamil serial Keladi Kanmani, and went on to act in popular shows like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Lakshmi Vandhachu, sharing the screen with actress Vani Bhojan.

She later made her debut in Telugu television with Bhagyarekha in 2019, and became a familiar face in Tamil serials such as Sumangali, Baakiyalakshmi, and Chellamma, earning her widespread recognition and popularity.

Journey in Bigg Boss Tamil 9

Divya entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house as a wildcard contestant, quickly winning the audience’s hearts with her wit, charm, and strategic gameplay. She also held the position of fourth house captain, demonstrating her leadership and resilience throughout the season.

The Grand Finale

The finale, which began at 6 PM, featured the top finalists: Aurora, Divya, Vikram, and Sabari, all of whom have massive social media followings. The episode turned into a star-studded extravaganza, with electrifying performances and appearances by former contestants, providing fans with an unforgettable conclusion to the season.