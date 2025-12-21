Advertisement
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Top 5 Finalists, Where To Watch, Prize Money And Star-Studded Guests
BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Top 5 Finalists, Where To Watch, Prize Money And Star-Studded Guests

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand finale will air on December 21, featuring a thrilling showdown among the top five finalists and special appearances by major stars.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Top 5 Finalists, Where To Watch, Prize Money And Star-Studded Guests(Image: Instagram)

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: The highly popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is all set to conclude tonight, bringing an end to months of excitement, drama, and intense competition. Hosted by superstar Nagarjuna, the season has kept audiences on the edge of their seats with challenging tasks, emotional moments, and unexpected twists. On December 21, viewers will finally learn who will lift the coveted trophy.

Top 5 Finalists Gear Up for the Grand Finale

After weeks of eliminations and fierce competition, five contestants have made it to the final week: Thanuja, Demon Pawan, Kalyan Padala, Emmanuel, and Sanjjanaa. Each finalist enjoys a strong fan base, making the ultimate winner hard to predict and adding an extra layer of suspense to the finale.

Date, Time, and What to Expect

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will air on Sunday, December 21, at 7 PM. Fans can look forward to an action-packed episode featuring live performances, emotional farewells, and, most importantly, the long-awaited announcement of the season’s winner.

Where to Watch the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale

The finale will be broadcast live on Star Maa and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar, allowing viewers to watch it anytime at their convenience.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Full Confirmed Contestants List: Know About 9 Celebrities, 6 Commoners On Nagarjuna's show

 

The winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 will take home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh along with the prestigious Bigg Boss trophy.

Adding more excitement to the finale, megastar Chiranjeevi is expected to be the main guest, according to a report by Moneycontrol. He will appear alongside filmmaker Anil Ravipudi to promote their upcoming film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSG), scheduled for release during Sankranti 2026. The movie also stars Nayanthara in a significant role.

